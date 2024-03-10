Tennessee offers 2025 interior offensive lineman Keiton Jones

Tennessee offered a scholarship to 2025 interior offensive lineman prospect Keiton Jones.

“After an amazing phone conversation with Kevin Pendleton, I am blessed to have received another SEC offer from the University of Tennessee,” Jones said.

The 6-foot-4, 315-pound interior offensive lineman prospect is from Field Kindley High School in Coffeyville, Kansas.

Jones ranks as the No. 727 overall prospect in the class of 2025. He ranks as the No. 57 interior offensive lineman prospect and the No. 8 player in Kansas, according to 247Sports.

Tennessee is the fifth Southeastern Conference school to offer Jones. Arkansas was the first to offer a scholarship on Jan. 27, 2024.

Jones has scholarship offers from Tennessee, USC, Missouri, Minnesota, Kansas, Alabama, Purdue, Tulsa, Houston, Auburn, Arkansas, Penn State, Texas Tech, Cincinnati and Pittsburg State.

Pittsburg State was the first school to offer a scholarship to Jones on June 13, 2023

Story originally appeared on Vols Wire