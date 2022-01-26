Tennessee offers 2023 defensive lineman Kendrick Gilbert

Second-year Tennessee head coach Josh Heupel and his coaching staff continue to recruit future Vols.

Tennessee has offered a scholarship to 2023 defensive line prospect Kendrick Gilbert.

“Blessed to receive an offer from the University of Tennessee,” Gilbert announced. “Thank you Coach (Alex) Golesh!”

The 6-foot-5, 250-pound Gilbert is from Cathedral High School in Indianapolis, Indiana.

Gilbert has Southeastern Conference offers from the Vols and Vanderbilt.

Tennessee’s 2023 football commitment tracker

