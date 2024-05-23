Tennessee’s Kevin Burr advances to NCAA quarterfinals

Tennessee track and field freshman Kevin Burr Jr. advanced to the NCAA Track and Field quarterfinals.

Burr qualified for the national championship meet in the javelin throw Wednesday at the NCAA Track and Field preliminary in Lexington, Kentucky.

In his second attempt of the day, Burr posted a mark of 71.59 meters (234 feet, 6 inches), breaking a 23-year old Tennessee freshman record. He finished in sixth place on Wednesday and now owns the seventh best mark in program history.

Burr, a native of Eastampton, New Jersey, became the first Tennessee athlete and first true freshman to qualify for the national championship meet in the javelin since 2013.

Story originally appeared on Vols Wire