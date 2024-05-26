Which Tennessee game made you the angriest? Readers weigh in. And so do I | Adams

This week’s survey question: Which Tennessee game in any sport has made you the angriest?

Glenn writes: I guess the second half of the Alabama game this past season. The Tide were holding on the touchdown pass that started the second half. Wasn’t ‘Bama only flagged for five yards for the entire game? Ridiculous.

The second half of the game at Gainesville this past season. The SEC folks who are responsible for evaluating and supervising these crews have their hands full.

My response: SEC officials didn’t have a great season. But I don’t believe there was anything conspiratorial about their calls.

Any UT fans who watched the Alabama game probably won't agree with my assessment, specially if they watched the second half. It always seemed as though the Tide had too many players on the field in that half.

Shemp writes: The South Carolina collapse in 2022. There is losing and there is being annihilated - and look what it cost us.

My response: Gamecocks quarterback Spencer Rattler probably still dreams about that 63-38 victory. That might be as good as it ever gets for coach Shane Beamer.

Bill writes: The 2021 UT vs. Ole Miss football game. The 4th down call was correct, but in my wildest dreams, I could not imagine how the referees continually permitted Kiffin to slow the Vols offensive pace with "injuries".

My response: Tennessee coach Josh Heupel apparently was taking notes. No one fakes injuries better than the Vols on extra-point attempts.

David writes: None have made me angry. Disappointed, yes. This past season's loss to ‘Bama – shoulda, coulda won the game.

My response: Your restraint is noted. I if need someone to conduct an anger management seminar for my literary contributors, you’re my guy.

Vols Mark writes: The 2010 Music City Bowl w/ Derrick Dooley. Having won the game, my wife went to the concession stands and bought the T-shirt claiming Tennessee Music City Bowl champs. As she walked away, the stadium announced that the game was not over.

Concession-stand workers ran after my wife and tried to take the shirts back. She called me from the concourse while I was in the stands and told me what was happening. I told her she completed the transaction, ‘just walk away’. I have those T-shirts to this day.

My response: I admire what your wife did. However, I wonder what it’s like being a fugitive, never knowing when overly zealous concession workers might show up at your door.

You probably should keep travel bags packed and be ready to flee your house at a moment's notice.

James writes: No VOL team has made me angry. All the TN Teams at one time or another have left me feeling disappointed, let down, deflated, exasperated, dismayed, saddened, confused, disheartened, discouraged, downhearted, and betrayed.

You know the big letdown is coming so you just can't be angry.

My response: Maybe, I was projecting my own feelings on that question. I became angry during the 2001 SEC championship game between LSU and Tennessee.

I had a Christmas vacation planned in Las Vegas, followed by a drive to Los Angeles for the national championship game. All the Vols had to do was hold a halftime lead against LSU, which had lost its starting quarterback and top running back to injury in the first half.

ADAMS: Readers weigh in on how Tennessee NIL money should be dispersed for teams

But LSU rallied in the second half with the simplest of plays. It repeatedly ran quarterback draws, and the UT defense repeatedly looked bewildered. That forced me to cancel my plans.

I also felt disappointed, let down, deflated, exasperated, dismayed, saddened, confused, disheartened, discouraged, downhearted and betrayed.

This article originally appeared on Knoxville News Sentinel: Which Tennessee game made you the angriest? Readers make their picks