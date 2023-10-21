Tennessee football score vs. Alabama: Live updates from Byrant-Denny Stadium

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – Tennessee football beat Alabama a year ago in Knoxville. But today, the Vols will try to win at Bryant-Denny Stadium for the time since 2003.

It's the Third Saturday in October rivalry, and there are high stakes. UT (5-1, 2-1 SEC) is trying to stay in the East Division race, while Alabama (6-1, 4-0) is atop the West Division.

The game will start at 3:30 p.m. ET/2:30 p.m. CT on CBS with play-by-play announcer Brad Nessler, analyst Gary Danielson and sideline reporter Jenny Dell on the broadcast.

Tennessee football game time, TV channel, betting odds today vs. Alabama

KICKOFF: 3:30 p.m. ET

TV: CBS

BETTING ODDS: Alabama favored by 8.5 points, per vegasinsider.com

Tennessee football score vs. Alabama: Live updates from Bryant-Denny Stadium

