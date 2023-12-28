Tennessee football is pro game now. Enjoying it will require an adjustment from fans | Adams

This December has been unlike any other in college football. And many fans don’t understand it.

I can appreciate their frustration over what the transfer portal and NIL deals have wrought. But I also would advise: Get used to it.

College football isn’t going back to where it was. It’s a pro game now. Programs are franchises. Players are free agents.

The very fact I’m writing about this is a sign of the times. Bowl games, possible opt-outs to the NFL and recruiting once dominated college football headlines this time of year. Not anymore.

The portal now rules the month. Grasping the significance of that can be challenging.

For example, defensive end Tyler Baron was one of Tennessee’s best players this season. In fact, he was good enough that most fans assumed his next stop would be the NFL.

Instead, he transferred to Ole Miss.

The Vols have had three consecutive winning seasons under coach Josh Heupel. They were 11-2 and finished in the top 10 last season. They could finish in the top 20 this season if they beat Iowa in the Citrus Bowl on Jan. 1.

So, why would Baron want to go to Ole Miss, which is also on the upswing under coach Lane Kiffin but hasn’t won any championships?

Perhaps, he believes his skill set will be maximized with the Rebels. Or maybe, he just got a better NIL deal.

Again, think of this as pro footballl. The transfer portal enables a player to become a free against and negotiate the best deal possible. The health of a program might factor into this, but NIL money sometimes is the overriding issue.

It’s not just happening to Tennessee. Ole Miss attracted another accomplished pass rusher in Florida’s Princeley Umanmielen. The way the Gators are struggling under coach Billy Napier, his transfer makes more sense than Baron’s.

Even if fans view the portal with disdain, they can’t ignore it. They know next fall’s outcomes sometimes could hinge on who wins in the portal.

Ole Miss is winning in the portal under Kiffin. Doesn’t it always? Kentucky also is faring well.

Tennessee hasn't added as many transfers. But you can’t evaluate portal business solely on whom you get. Whom you keep matters, too.

The Vols have kept their four best offensive linemen, which qualifies as a significant achievement. The line isn’t chock-full of All-SEC players, but the group is solid and provides continuity and experience to an offense that will be breaking in quarterback Nico Iamaleava. Notre Dame tight end transfer Holden Staes fills a position of need on offense.

Although UT lost Baron, it has kept the rest of its defensive front intact, and that could be a team strength. The linebacking corps will benefit from the return of injured Keenan Pili, who played in only one game.

The addition of MTSU safety Jakobe Thomas and Oregon State cornerback Jermod McCoy also is significant. They could be Tennessee’s two best defensive backs next season.

Former Tulane wide receiver Chris Brazzell also will be a plus in that he will give the Vols another proven wide receiver. And there's a chance injured wide receiver Bru McCoy will return.

Following portal action is akin to watching a game. There are ups and downs as well as momentum shifts.

The viewing will be less frustrating if you remember what you're watching. It's a pro game.

This article originally appeared on Knoxville News Sentinel: Tennessee football is pro game now. Enjoying it requires an adjustment