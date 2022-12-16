Tennessee football offers Bryce Young

Second-year Tennessee head coach Josh Heupel and his staff continue to recruit future Vols.

The Vols have offered 2024 EDGE prospect Bryce Young.

“After a great conversation with Coach (Jerry) Mack, I am grateful to announce I have received an offer from the University of Tennessee,” Young announced.

The 6-foot-4, 225-pound Young is from Charlotte Christian School in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Young has scholarship offers from the Vols, BYU, Duke and Notre Dame.

The 2022 early signing period will take place Dec. 21-23 for the 2023 recruiting class.

As Heupel and No. 6 Tennessee (10-2, 6-2 SEC) continue to recruit, the Vols will play No. 7 Clemson (11-2, 8-0 ACC) in the Capital One Orange Bowl on Dec. 30.

Kickoff between the Vols and Tigers is slated for 8 p.m. EST (ESPN) at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida.

