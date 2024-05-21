Tennessee football offers 2026 in-state wide receiver

Josh Heupel and Tennessee’s football coaching staff continue to recruit future Vols after offering a scholarship to 2026 wide receiver prospect Joel Wyatt.

“Blessed to receive an offer from the University of Tennessee,” Wyatt said.

The 6-foot-4.5, 185-pound wide receiver prospect is from Webb School in Bell Buckle, Tennessee.

Wyatt is a four-star wide receiver, ranked as the No. 191 overall prospect in the class of 2026. He ranks as the No. 28 wide receiver and No. 6 player in Tennessee, according to 247Sports.

Including the Vols, Wyatt has received eight scholarship offers. Wyatt’s other offers are from Ole Miss, Auburn, Eastern Kentucky, Vanderbilt, Indiana, Purdue and Kentucky.

Story originally appeared on Vols Wire