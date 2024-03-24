Tennessee defeats Texas, advances to NCAA Tournament Sweet 16

No. 2 seed Tennessee (26-8, 14-4 SEC) defeated No. 7 seed Texas (21-13, 9-9 Big 12), 62-58, in the NCAA Tournament second-round at Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina.

The Vols led, 28-19, at halftime. Tennessee advances to the Sweet 16.

Dalton Knecht totaled 18 points, nine rebounds and one assist for Tennessee. He converted four consecutive second-half free throws to lead the Vols to victory.

Knecht was one of three Tennessee players to score 10-plus points in the contest. Jonas Aidoo recorded 11 points, four rebounds and three assists, while Tobe Awaka finished with 10 points and five rebounds.

Josiah-Jordan James recorded nine points and nine rebounds for the Vols, who forced Texas into 17 turnovers.

Chendell Weaver and Tyrese Hunter scored 13 points each to lead the Longhorns.

