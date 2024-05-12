Tennessee defeats Florida State, advances to Elite Eight

No. 7 seed Tennessee defeated No. 10 Florida State, 4-3, on Saturday at Barksdale Stadium. The contest took place in the NCAA Tournament Sweet 16.

Tennessee advances to the Elite Eight and will face No. 3 seed Texas on Thursday in Stillwater, Oklahoma.

Tennessee-Florida State tennis results:

Doubles

1. #6 Johannus Monday/Angel Diaz (UT) vs. #13 Antoine Cornut-Chauvinc/J. Dous-Karpenschif (FSU) 6-6 (6-6), unfinished

2. #88 Loris Pourroy/Youcef Rihane (FSU) def. #77 Shunsuke Mitsui/Filip Pieczonka (UT) 7-5

3. Jamie Connel/Alex Bulte (FSU) def. Filip Apltauer/James Newton (UT) 7-6 (7-5)

Order of finish: 2,3

Singles

1. #1 Johannus Monday (UT) def. #4 Antoine Cornut-Chauvinc (FSU) 6-4, 7-5

2. #37 Shunsuke Mitsui (UT) def. Loris Pourroy (FSU) 6-2, 6-2

3. Filip Pieczonka (UT) def. Jamie Connel (FSU) 6-4, 1-6, 6-3

4. Angel Diaz (UT) def. Youcef Rihane (FSU) 6-7 (7-9), 6-4, 7-6 (7-5)

5. J. Dous-Karpenschif (FSU) def. Filip Apltauer (UT) 6-4, 6-4

6. Alex Bulte (FSU) def. James Newton (UT) 6-4, 6-2

Order of finish: 2,6,5,1,3,4

Story originally appeared on Vols Wire