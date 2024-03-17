Tennessee basketball tickets in 2024 NCAA Tournament: Prices, how to buy

Tennessee basketball found itself with a No. 2 seed in the NCAA Tournament after the 2024 March madness matchups were revealed during Sunday's selection show.

The Vols (24-8) will face No. 15 seed St. Peter's in the Midwest Region on Thursday in Charlotte, North Carolina. It's Tennessee's sixth straight trip to the NCAA Tournament under coach Rick Barnes, a North Carolina native. The Vols were shocked in the first round of the SEC Tournament, losing to Mississippi State last Friday. That loss ended the Vols' hopes of a No. 1 seed, but the fifth-ranked Vols still are a trendy pick for a deep tournament run.

MARCH MADNESS BRACKET 2024 NCAA Tournament first round schedule

The Vols have 26 NCAA Tournament appearances in program history but has never been to the Final Four. Their last Elite Eight appearance was in 2010, a loss to Tom Izzo and Michigan State.

Here is the ticket information and prices for Tennessee vs. St. Peter's on Thursday.

Tennessee vs. St. Peter's tickets for NCAA Tournament 2024 in Charlotte, North Carolina

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Tennessee basketball tickets in 2024 NCAA Tournament: See the prices