Tennessee basketball live score updates vs South Carolina in SEC game

Tennessee basketball begins a big week with a game against South Carolina.

The No. 5 Vols (15-4, 5-2 SEC) host the Gamecocks (17-3, 5-2) on Tuesday (6:30 p.m. ET, SEC Network) at Thompson-Boling Arena at Food City Center. UT plays at Kentucky on Saturday for the second half of a notable back-to-back stretch.

Tennessee has won four straight games, while South Carolina has won three in a row including a 79-62 win against Kentucky on Jan. 23.

What channel is Tennessee basketball vs. South Carolina on today?

TV: SEC Network

Tennessee basketball vs. South Carolina start time

Date: Jan. 30, 2024

Time: 6:30 p.m. ET

Tennessee basketball live score updates vs. South Carolina

Tennessee basketball schedule 2023-2024

Tennessee basketball's next five games:

at Kentucky: 8:30 p.m. on Feb. 3 (ESPN)

LSU: 7 p.m. ET on Feb. 7 (SEC Network)

at Texas A&M: 8 p.m. ET on Feb. 10 (ESPN/ESPN2)

at Arkansas: 9 p.m. ET on Feb. 14 (ESPN2)

Vanderbilt: 6 p.m. ET on Feb. 17 (SEC Network)

