Ten players have withdrawn from 2024 Mizuho Americas Open, many due to a viral infection

An unusually large number of players have withdrawn from the Mizuho Americas Open this week, including defending champion Rose Zhang. While three players pulled out due to injury, the other seven bowed out due to various illnesses, according to a statement from the tour.

The statement went on to say that medical professionals onsite at Liberty National Golf Club in Jersey City, New Jersey, have treated several athletes for symptoms related to a viral infection.

Zhang, who won last week’s Cognizant Founders Cup, withdrew after three holes on Thursday, citing illness.

Maja Stark and Caroline Masson withdrew before they teed off Thursday. Both Ruoning Yin and Lindsey Weaver-Wright are dealing with wrist injuries. A Lim Kim also cited injury.

Other players who have withdrawn due to illness after completing the first round include Paula Creamer, Minami Katsu, Jiwon Jeon and Haeran Ryu.

Rookies So Mi Lee and Mao Saigo capitalized on being last-minute alternates with Lee holding the solo lead after an opening 66 and Saigo sitting in a share of second after a 68.

Lee now heads into the weekend in second place while Saigo remains in the top five.

