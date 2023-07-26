Ten highest-paid quarterbacks in the NFL after Justin Herbert agrees to 5-year, $262.5M extension with Chargers

Glenn Erby
·1 min read

After agreeing to a five-year, $255 million contract extension with the Eagles, with $179 million in guarantees, Jalen Hurts became the new king of quarterback contracts. 

That moment at the top was short-lived after Lamar Jackson inked a five-year, $260 million deal.

Jackson’s moment is short-lived after Justin Herbert agreed to a five-year, $262.5 million deal.

Herbert’s five-year deal is now the second richest in NFL history from a total value, including $218 million guaranteed, per Albert Breer. On average, per year, it makes the former Oregon star the NFL’s new highest-paid player.

With the contract now set, here’s a look at the highest-paid quarterbacks in the NFL via Over The Cap.

Total value

Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

The $262 million falls behind only Patrick Mahomes in total value.

Avg./Year

The $52.5 million per season puts Herbert at No. 1 on the list ahead of every player in NFL history.

Story originally appeared on Eagles Wire

Recommended Stories