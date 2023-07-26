Ten highest-paid quarterbacks in the NFL after Justin Herbert agrees to 5-year, $262.5M extension with Chargers

After agreeing to a five-year, $255 million contract extension with the Eagles, with $179 million in guarantees, Jalen Hurts became the new king of quarterback contracts.

That moment at the top was short-lived after Lamar Jackson inked a five-year, $260 million deal.

Jackson’s moment is short-lived after Justin Herbert agreed to a five-year, $262.5 million deal.

Sources to me and @RapSheet: The #Chargers have agreed to terms on a five-year, $262.5 million contract extension with QB Justin Herbert. The sixth overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft becomes the latest franchise QB to secure his future with the team. pic.twitter.com/OHwAA36k3T — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) July 25, 2023

Herbert’s five-year deal is now the second richest in NFL history from a total value, including $218 million guaranteed, per Albert Breer. On average, per year, it makes the former Oregon star the NFL’s new highest-paid player.

Big one. Justin Herbert is the NFL's highest paid player, though he probably won't be for long. The list … 1) Justin Herbert, Chargers: $52.5M

2) Lamar Jackson, Ravens: $52.0M

3) Jalen Hurts, Eagles: $51.0M

4) Aaron Rodgers, Jets: $50.3M

5) Russell Wilson, Broncos: $49.0M https://t.co/baRITMYW1x — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) July 25, 2023

With the contract now set, here’s a look at the highest-paid quarterbacks in the NFL via Over The Cap.

Total value

The $262 million falls behind only Patrick Mahomes in total value.

Avg./Year

The $52.5 million per season puts Herbert at No. 1 on the list ahead of every player in NFL history.

