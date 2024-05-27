Ten Hag 'has a lot of things to sort out'

[Getty Images]

The editor of Manchester United site United We Stand Andy Mitten says the FA Cup win "was totally unexpected" and that "there are still a lot of issues" for the club to fix.

Following Saturday's surprise victory over defending champions and rivals Manchester City, there has been a shift in mood regarding Erik ten Hag's position at the club and of what the team could be capable.

However, Mitten believes there is still a lot of work to do this summer to improve "significantly" before the start of the new campaign.

"It was totally unexpected so it was a wonderful day in Manchester United's modern history," said Mitten on BBC Radio 5 Live Breakfast. "It also means we get European football after a very disappointing league season.

"Yes, we have had injuries but even when we have had our strongest team out we have not looked convincing.

"It has been a really frustrating season but it wa good to end on a high at Wembley.

"The game plan really worked but even with 10 minutes to go the fans were so nervous. A lot of our players did well, in particular our defence that has been decimated by injuries.

"The outlook is a lot more positive as that win will give the players and club confidence."

United finished eighth in the Premier League, out of the European spots, and were bottom of their group in the Champions League.

"There are still a lot of issues," Mitten said. "We will not be winning the league next season, and I do not think the fans expect too, but it does need to be significantly better than this season.

"It was a mess when he came in but every manager says that. I still think he has a lot of things to sort out and some of the players are still undecided about him.

"He wants to stay but we do not know if he will. A little bit more charisma from him would be good!"