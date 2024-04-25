Ten Hag insists team in control during tumultuous Sheffield United win

Erik ten Hag insisted his Manchester United side were always in control against Sheffield United in their tumultuous win in Wednesday’s (24 April) Premier League match.

The Reds twice needed to come from behind to beat their relegation-threatened opponents 4-2.

Ten Hag’s side have now scored at least two and conceded at least two in each of their last five in all competitions.

Rejecting criticism, Ten Hag said: “We were totally in control. I’ve seen a different game, sorry.

“We had two giveaways, two times we were behind... But for the rest I think we were totally in control. The team showed resilience."