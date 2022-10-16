Teddy Bridgewater returns after yet another Dolphins QB injury to Skylar Thompson

Skylar Thompson left Sunday's game with a thumb injury. (Rich Storry/Reuters)

Another week, another injury for a Miami Dolphins quarterback.

Skylar Thompson left Sunday's game against the Minnesota Vikings with a thumb injury on his throwing hand, leading to the return of Teddy Bridgewater. The Dolphins announced that Thompson was questionable to return. Bridgewater missed practice this week in concussion protocol, but was activated for Sunday's game.

Thompson sustained the injury early in the second quarter with the game in a scoreless tie. His thumb was bleeding as he walked off the field. His injury marks the fourth straight week that a Dolphins quarterback has been sidelined.

Starter Tua Tagovailoa left in Week 3 against the Buffalo Bills with what the Dolphins initially announced was a head injury. He returned and finished the game before being sidelined and hospitalized with a concussion against the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 4.

Bridgewater took over for Miami against the Bengals. He was then sidelined in concussion protocol in Week 5 against the New York Jets. That led to the NFL debut of third-string quarterback Thompson, a seventh-round rookie out of Kansas State. He threw for 166 yards with an interception in a 40-17 loss to the New York Jets.

Bridgewater was active for Sunday's game, but didn't start because he spent the week in concussion protocol and didn't practice. The Dolphins scored a field goal on Bridgewater's first drive.