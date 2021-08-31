The teams with the most All-Star power ever

With this summer’s additions (namely the acquisition of Russell Westbrook), the Los Angeles Lakers became even more star-studded.

How much so?

To put that into context, here’s this cool fact: As of now, the members of the 2021-22 Lakers combine for more All-Star appearances (59) than any other team in NBA history.

And they could expand their lead later this season with LeBron James and Anthony Davis likely becoming All-Stars once again in the winter.

Talk about a loaded roster.

Of course, rosters loaded with All-Stars don’t guarantee titles, as just four teams on the list below, ranking the teams with most All-Stars on it in a single season, actually won championships: the 2005-06 and 2012-13 Miami Heat, and the 1971-72 and 2019-20 Lakers.

Check out the entire list:

1. 2021-22 Los Angeles Lakers

Combined All-Star appearances: 59 with LeBron James (17), Carmelo Anthony (10), Russell Westbrook (9), Anthony Davis (8), Dwight Howard (8), Rajon Rondo (4) and Marc Gasol (3)

2. 2010-11 Boston Celtics

Combined All-Star appearances: 56 with Shaquille O'Neal (15), Kevin Garnett (14), Ray Allen (10), Paul Pierce (9), Jermaine O'Neal (6) and Rajon Rondo (2).

3. 2011-12 Boston Celtics

Combined All-Star appearances: 43 with Kevin Garnett (14), Ray Allen (10), Paul Pierce (10), Jermaine O'Neal (6) and Rajon Rondo (3).

4. 1977-78 Boston Celtics

Combined All-Star appearances: 42 with John Havlicek (13), Dave Bing (7), Dave Cowens (7), Jo Jo White (7), Sidney Wicks (4), Charlie Scott (3) and Curtis Rowe (1).

5. 2020-21 Brooklyn Nets

Combined All-Star appearances: 41 with Kevin Durant (11), James Harden (9), Kyrie Irving (7), LaMarcus Aldridge (7), Blake Griffin (6) and DeAndre Jordan (1).

5. 2013-14 Miami Heat

Combined All-Star appearances: 41 with LeBron James (10), Dwyane Wade (10), Ray Allen (10), Chris Bosh (9) and Rashard Lewis (2).

5. 2003-04 Los Angeles Lakers

Combined All-Star appearances: 41 with Karl Malone (14), Shaquille O'Neal (11), Gary Payton (9), Kobe Bryant (6) and Horace Grant (1).

8. 2012-13 Miami Heat

Combined All-Star appearances: 39 with Ray Allen (10), LeBron James (9), Dwyane Wade (9), Chris Bosh (8), Rashard Lewis (2) and Juwan Howard (1).

8. 2006-07 Miami Heat

Combined All-Star appearances: 39 with Shaquille O'Neal (14), Gary Payton (9), Alonzo Mourning (7), Dwyane Wade (3), Eddie Jones (3) and Antoine Walker (3).

10. 2015-16 Miami Heat

Combined All-Star appearances: 38 with Dwyane Wade (12), Chris Bosh (11), Joe Johnson (7), Amare Stoudemire (6) and Luol Deng (2).

10. 1971-72 Los Angeles Lakers

Combined All-Star appearances: 38 with Wilt Chamberlain (12), Jerry West (12), Elgin Baylor (11), Gail Goodrich (1) and Flynn Robinson (1).

12. 2017-18 Cleveland Cavaliers

Combined All-Star appearances: 38 with LeBron James (14), Dwyane Wade (12), Kevin Love (5), Derrick Rose (3), Isaiah Thomas (2) and Kyle Korver (1).

12. 2013-14 Brooklyn Nets

Combined All-Star appearances: 37 with Kevin Garnett (15), Paul Pierce (10), Joe Johnson (7), Deron Williams (3), Andrei Kirilenko (1) and Brook Lopez (1).

12. 2012-13 Los Angeles Lakers

Combined All-Star appearances: 37 with Kobe Bryant (15), Steve Nash (8), Dwight Howard (7), Pau Gasol (4), Antawn Jamison (2) and Metta World Peace (1).

12. 2009-10 Boston Celtics

Combined All-Star appearances: 37 with Kevin Garnett (13), Ray Allen (9), Paul Pierce (8), Rasheed Wallace (4), Michael Finley (2) and Rajon Rondo (1).

16. 2019-20 Los Angeles Lakers

LeBron James and Anthony Davis

Combined All-Star appearances: 35 with LeBron James (16), Dwight Howard (8), Anthony Davis (7) and Rajon Rondo (4).

16. 1969-70 Cincinnati Royals

Combined All-Star appearances: 35 with Bob Cousy (13), Oscar Robertson (10), Jerry Lucas (6), Johnny Green (3), Tom Van Arsdale (1), Jim King (1) and Adrian Smith (1).

18. 2005-06 Miami Heat

Combined All-Star appearances: 34 with Shaquille O'Neal (13), Gary Payton (9), Alonzo Mourning (7), Antoine Walker (3) and Dwyane Wade (2).

18. 1970-71 Los Angeles Lakers

Combined All-Star appearances: 34 with Wilt Chamberlain (11), Jerry West (11), Elgin Baylor (11) and Gail Goodrich (1).

18. 1987-88 Boston Celtics

Combined All-Star appearances: 34 with Larry Bird (9), Robert Parish (6), Artis Gilmore (6), Dennis Johnson (5), Kevin McHale (4), Jim Paxson (2) and Danny Ainge (1).

18. 1996-97 Houston Rockets

Combined All-Star appearances: 34 with Hakeem Olajuwon (12), Charles Barkley (11), Clyde Drexler (10) and Kevin Willis (1).

18. 1997-98 Houston Rockets

Combined All-Star appearances: 34 with Hakeem Olajuwon (12), Charles Barkley (11), Clyde Drexler (10) and Kevin Willis (1).

18. 2007-08 Phoenix Suns

Combined All-Star appearances: 34 with Shaquille O'Neal (14), Grant Hill (7), Steve Nash (6), Shawn Marion (4) and Amare Stoudemire (3).

24. 2011-12 Dallas Mavericks

Combined All-Star appearances: 33 with Dirk Nowitzki (11), Jason Kidd (10), Vince Carter (8) and Shawn Marion (4).

24. 2007-08 Miami Heat

Combined All-Star appearances: 33 with Shaquille O'Neal (14), Alonzo Mourning (7), Dwyane Wade (4), Anfernee Hardaway (4) and Shawn Marion (4).

24. 1988-89 Boston Celtics

Combined All-Star appearances: 33 with Larry Bird (9), Robert Parish (7), Kevin McHale (5), Dennis Johnson (5), Otis Birdsong (4), Jim Paxson (2) and Danny Ainge (1).

24. 1976-77 Boston Celtics

Combined All-Star appearances: 33 with John Havlicek (12), Jo Jo White (7), Dave Cowens (6), Sidney Wicks (4), Charlie Scott (3) and Curtis Rowe (1).

24. 1972-73 Los Angeles Lakers

Jerry West vs. Knicks, 1973

Combined All-Star appearances: 33 with Wilt Chamberlain (13), Jerry West (13), Gail Goodrich (3), Bill Bridges (3) and Flynn Robinson (1).

29. 2008-09 Phoenix Suns

Combined All-Star appearances: 32 with Shaquille O'Neal (15), Grant Hill (7), Steve Nash (6) and Amare Stoudemire (4).

29. 1988-89 Los Angeles Lakers

Combined All-Star appearances: 32 with Kareem Abdul-Jabbar (19), Magic Johnson (9) and James Worthy (4).

29. 1985-86 Philadelphia 76ers

Combined All-Star appearances: 32 with Julius Erving (10), Moses Malone (9), Bob McAdoo (5), Bobby Jones (4), Maurice Cheeks (2) and Andrew Toney (2).

