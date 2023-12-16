Team Woods & Team Stricker: Final-round tee times, pairings, TV info

After a rainy opening round at the PNC Championship, more wet weather and even stronger winds will greet the field Sunday at the Ritz-Carlton Golf Club in Orlando, Florida.

Live final-round coverage of the 20-team family event begins at 11:30 a.m. ET on Peacock. Peacock will continue to showcase the full round but you can also watch on Golf Channel at 12:30 p.m. and NBC, beginning at 1:30 p.m. (click here for streams and click here for full teams and format).

Here's a look at the Sunday tee times and pairings (ET):