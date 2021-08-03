US medal count at Tokyo Olympics: Full list of every medal for Team USA at Summer Games

The Tokyo 2020 Olympics are underway and the United States is looking to add more hardware to an already extensive collection. The U.S. is the all-time leader in Olympic medals with nearly 3,000 — more than double the next closest country — but a few more medals never hurt.

While the United States was projected to dominate the competition in Tokyo, some of the events slipped out of reach, with medals going to other countries.

Softball hoped to avenge its loss to Japan in the Olympic gold-medal game from 13 years ago but had to settle for silver. Nyjah Huston, regarded as the best skateboarder in the world and favored gold medalist, finished seventh out of eight athletes in the men's street finals.

Still, the United States hascollected a handful of memorable medals. Team USA has three medals (2 gold, 1 bronze) in three of the newest Olympic events: 3x3 basketball, skateboarding and surfing. Jessica Parratto and Delaney Schnell won the United States' first-ever medal in women's synchronized diving, and Katie Ledecky won two gold medals, winning the inaugural women's 1,500-meter freestyle race and capping her Olympics with victory in the 800-meter freestyle.

Here's where each of Team USA's medals came from:

TOTAL U.S. MEDAL COUNT

Total: 68

Gold: 22

Silver: 27

Bronze: 19

Basketball: 1 medal

Gold: Women's 3x3 -- Allisha Gray, Kelsey Plum, Stefanie Dolson and Jackie Young

Cycling: 2 medals

Silver: Women's BMX freestyle -- Hannah Roberts

Bronze: Women's team pursuit -- Megan Jastrab, Jennifer Valente, Chloe Dygert, Emma White

Diving: 3 medals

Silver: Women's synchronized 10-meter platform -- Jessica Parratto and Delaney Schnell

Silver: Men’s synchronized 3-meter springboard -- Michael Hixon and Andrew Capobianco

Bronze: Women's 3-meter springboard -- Krysta Palmer

Equestrian: 1 medal

Silver: Team dressage -- Adrienne Lyle, Steffen Peters and Sabine Schut-Kery

Fencing: 2 medal

Gold: Women's individual foil -- Lee Kiefer

Bronze: Men’s foil team -- Alex Massialas, Race Imboden and Gerek Meinhardt

Golf: 1 medal

Gold: Men's individual stroke play -- Xander Schauffele

Gymnastics: 6 medals

Gold: Women's floor exercise -- Jade Carey

Gold: Women's all-around -- Suni Lee

Silver: Women's vault -- MyKayla Skinner

Silver: Women's team finals -- Simone Biles, Jordan Chiles, Suni Lee and Grace McCallum

Bronze: Women's balance beam -- Simone Biles

Bronze: Women's uneven bars -- Suni Lee

Shooting: 6 medals

Gold: Men's 10-meter air rifle -- William Shaner

Gold: Men's skeet -- Vincent Hancock

Gold: Women's skeet -- Amber English

Silver: Mixed 10-meter air rifle -- Mary Tucker and Lucas Kozeniesky

Silver: Women's trap -- Kayle Browning

Bronze: Mixed team trap -- Madelynn Ann Bernau and Brian Burrow

Skateboarding: 1 medal

Bronze: Men's street -- Jagger Eaton

Softball: 1 medal

Silver: Monica Abbott, Ali Aguilar, Valerie Arioto, Ally Carda, Amanda Chidester, Rachel Garcia, Haylie McCleney, Michelle Moultrie, Dejah Mulipola, Aubree Munro, Bubba Nickles, Cat Osterman, Janie Reed, Delaney Spaulding, Kelsey Stewart

Surfing: 1 medal

Gold: Women's -- Carissa Moore

Swimming: 30 medals

Gold: Men's 4x100-meter medley relay -- Ryan Murphy , Michael Andrew , Caeleb Dressel and Zach Apple, Joseph Armstrong*, Andrew Wilson*, Tom Shields*, Blake Pieroni*

Gold: Men's 1,500-meter freestyle -- Bobby Finke

Gold: Men's 50-meter freestyle -- Caeleb Dressel

Gold: Women's 800-meter freestyle: Katie Ledecky

Gold: Men's 100-meter butterfly -- Caeleb Dressel

Gold: Men's 100-meter freestyle -- Caeleb Dressel

Gold: Men's 800-meter freestyle -- Bobby Finke

Gold: 4x100-meter relay -- Caeleb Dressel, Blake Pieroni, Bowe Becker, Zach Apple and Brooks Curry*

Gold: Men's 400-meter individual medley -- Chase Kalisz

Gold: Women's 100-meter breaststroke -- Lydia Jacoby

Gold: Women's 1,500-meter freestyle -- Katie Ledecky

Silver: Women's 4x100-meter medley relay -- Regan Smith, Lydia Jacoby, Torri Huske and Abbey Weitzeil, Rhyan White*, Lilly King*, Claire Curzan*, Erika Brown*

Silver: Men's 200-meter backstroke -- Ryan Murphy

Silver: Women's 200-meter breaststroke -- Lilly King

Silver: Women's 4x200-meter freestyle relay -- Katie Ledecky, Allison Schmitt, Paige Madden, Katie McLaughlin, Arabella Sims* and Brooke Forde*

Silver: Women's 200-meter butterfly -- Regan Smith

Silver: Men's 400-meter individual medley -- Jay Litherland

Silver: Women's 400-meter freestyle -- Katie Ledecky

Silver: Women's 400-meter individulal medley -- Emma Weyant

Silver: Women's 1,500-meter freestyle -- Erica Sullivan

Silver: Women's 200-meter individual medley -- Alex Walsh

Bronze: Women's 200-meter breaststroke -- Annie Lazor

Bronze: Women's 200-meter butterfly -- Hali Flickinger

Bronze: Men's 100-meter backstroke -- Ryan Murphy

Bronze: Men's 400-meter freestyle -- Kieran Smith

Bronze: Women's 100-meter backstroke -- Regan Smith

Bronze: Women's 100-meter breaststroke -- Lilly King

Bronze: Women's 400-meter individual medley -- Hali Flickinger

Bronze: Women's 400-meter freestyle relay -- Erika Brown, Abbey Weitzeil, Simone Manuel, Natalie Hinds, Olivia Smoliga*, Catie DeLoof* and Allison Schmitt*

Bronze: Women's 200-meter individual medley -- Kate Douglass

Taekwondo: 1 medal

Gold: Women’s 57kg class -- Anastasija Zolotic

Track and field: 7 medals

Gold: Women's discus -- Valarie Allman

Silver: Men's 400-meter hurdles -- Rai Benjamin

Silver: Women's long jump -- Brittney Reese

Silver: Women's 100-meter hurdles -- Keni Harrison

Silver: Women's shot put -- Raven Saunders

Silver: Men's 100-meter -- Fred Kerley

Bronze: 4x400 mixed-gender relay -- Trevor Stewart, Kendall Ellis, Kaylin Whitney and Vernon Norwood, Lynna Irby*, Taylor Manson*, Bryce Deadmon*, Elija Godwin*

Triathlon: 2 medals

Silver: Mixed relay -- Katie Zaferes, Kevin McDowell, Taylor Knibb, Morgan Pearson

Bronze: Women's -- Katie Zaferes

Weightlifting: 2 medal

Silver: Women's 76kg -- Kate Nye

Bronze: Women's +87kg -- Sarah Robles

Wrestling: 1 medal

Silver: Women's 76kg freestyle -- Adeline Gray

*Swimmers who compete in preliminary rounds of relay events also receive a medal.

