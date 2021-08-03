US medal count at Tokyo Olympics: Full list of every medal for Team USA at Summer Games
The Tokyo 2020 Olympics are underway and the United States is looking to add more hardware to an already extensive collection. The U.S. is the all-time leader in Olympic medals with nearly 3,000 — more than double the next closest country — but a few more medals never hurt.
While the United States was projected to dominate the competition in Tokyo, some of the events slipped out of reach, with medals going to other countries.
Softball hoped to avenge its loss to Japan in the Olympic gold-medal game from 13 years ago but had to settle for silver. Nyjah Huston, regarded as the best skateboarder in the world and favored gold medalist, finished seventh out of eight athletes in the men's street finals.
Still, the United States hascollected a handful of memorable medals. Team USA has three medals (2 gold, 1 bronze) in three of the newest Olympic events: 3x3 basketball, skateboarding and surfing. Jessica Parratto and Delaney Schnell won the United States' first-ever medal in women's synchronized diving, and Katie Ledecky won two gold medals, winning the inaugural women's 1,500-meter freestyle race and capping her Olympics with victory in the 800-meter freestyle.
Here's where each of Team USA's medals came from:
TOTAL U.S. MEDAL COUNT
Total: 68
Gold: 22
Silver: 27
Bronze: 19
Basketball: 1 medal
Gold: Women's 3x3 -- Allisha Gray, Kelsey Plum, Stefanie Dolson and Jackie Young
Cycling: 2 medals
Silver: Women's BMX freestyle -- Hannah Roberts
Bronze: Women's team pursuit -- Megan Jastrab, Jennifer Valente, Chloe Dygert, Emma White
Diving: 3 medals
Silver: Women's synchronized 10-meter platform -- Jessica Parratto and Delaney Schnell
Silver: Men’s synchronized 3-meter springboard -- Michael Hixon and Andrew Capobianco
Bronze: Women's 3-meter springboard -- Krysta Palmer
Equestrian: 1 medal
Silver: Team dressage -- Adrienne Lyle, Steffen Peters and Sabine Schut-Kery
Fencing: 2 medal
Gold: Women's individual foil -- Lee Kiefer
Bronze: Men’s foil team -- Alex Massialas, Race Imboden and Gerek Meinhardt
Golf: 1 medal
Gold: Men's individual stroke play -- Xander Schauffele
Gymnastics: 6 medals
Gold: Women's floor exercise -- Jade Carey
Gold: Women's all-around -- Suni Lee
Silver: Women's vault -- MyKayla Skinner
Silver: Women's team finals -- Simone Biles, Jordan Chiles, Suni Lee and Grace McCallum
Bronze: Women's balance beam -- Simone Biles
Bronze: Women's uneven bars -- Suni Lee
Shooting: 6 medals
Gold: Men's 10-meter air rifle -- William Shaner
Gold: Men's skeet -- Vincent Hancock
Gold: Women's skeet -- Amber English
Silver: Mixed 10-meter air rifle -- Mary Tucker and Lucas Kozeniesky
Silver: Women's trap -- Kayle Browning
Bronze: Mixed team trap -- Madelynn Ann Bernau and Brian Burrow
Skateboarding: 1 medal
Bronze: Men's street -- Jagger Eaton
Softball: 1 medal
Silver: Monica Abbott, Ali Aguilar, Valerie Arioto, Ally Carda, Amanda Chidester, Rachel Garcia, Haylie McCleney, Michelle Moultrie, Dejah Mulipola, Aubree Munro, Bubba Nickles, Cat Osterman, Janie Reed, Delaney Spaulding, Kelsey Stewart
Surfing: 1 medal
Gold: Women's -- Carissa Moore
Swimming: 30 medals
Gold: Men's 4x100-meter medley relay -- Ryan Murphy , Michael Andrew , Caeleb Dressel and Zach Apple, Joseph Armstrong*, Andrew Wilson*, Tom Shields*, Blake Pieroni*
Gold: Men's 1,500-meter freestyle -- Bobby Finke
Gold: Men's 50-meter freestyle -- Caeleb Dressel
Gold: Women's 800-meter freestyle: Katie Ledecky
Gold: Men's 100-meter butterfly -- Caeleb Dressel
Gold: Men's 100-meter freestyle -- Caeleb Dressel
Gold: Men's 800-meter freestyle -- Bobby Finke
Gold: 4x100-meter relay -- Caeleb Dressel, Blake Pieroni, Bowe Becker, Zach Apple and Brooks Curry*
Gold: Men's 400-meter individual medley -- Chase Kalisz
Gold: Women's 100-meter breaststroke -- Lydia Jacoby
Gold: Women's 1,500-meter freestyle -- Katie Ledecky
Silver: Women's 4x100-meter medley relay -- Regan Smith, Lydia Jacoby, Torri Huske and Abbey Weitzeil, Rhyan White*, Lilly King*, Claire Curzan*, Erika Brown*
Silver: Men's 200-meter backstroke -- Ryan Murphy
Silver: Women's 200-meter breaststroke -- Lilly King
Silver: Women's 4x200-meter freestyle relay -- Katie Ledecky, Allison Schmitt, Paige Madden, Katie McLaughlin, Arabella Sims* and Brooke Forde*
Silver: Women's 200-meter butterfly -- Regan Smith
Silver: Men's 400-meter individual medley -- Jay Litherland
Silver: Women's 400-meter freestyle -- Katie Ledecky
Silver: Women's 400-meter individulal medley -- Emma Weyant
Silver: Women's 1,500-meter freestyle -- Erica Sullivan
Silver: Women's 200-meter individual medley -- Alex Walsh
Bronze: Women's 200-meter breaststroke -- Annie Lazor
Bronze: Women's 200-meter butterfly -- Hali Flickinger
Bronze: Men's 100-meter backstroke -- Ryan Murphy
Bronze: Men's 400-meter freestyle -- Kieran Smith
Bronze: Women's 100-meter backstroke -- Regan Smith
Bronze: Women's 100-meter breaststroke -- Lilly King
Bronze: Women's 400-meter individual medley -- Hali Flickinger
Bronze: Women's 400-meter freestyle relay -- Erika Brown, Abbey Weitzeil, Simone Manuel, Natalie Hinds, Olivia Smoliga*, Catie DeLoof* and Allison Schmitt*
Bronze: Women's 200-meter individual medley -- Kate Douglass
Taekwondo: 1 medal
Gold: Women’s 57kg class -- Anastasija Zolotic
Track and field: 7 medals
Gold: Women's discus -- Valarie Allman
Silver: Men's 400-meter hurdles -- Rai Benjamin
Silver: Women's long jump -- Brittney Reese
Silver: Women's 100-meter hurdles -- Keni Harrison
Silver: Women's shot put -- Raven Saunders
Silver: Men's 100-meter -- Fred Kerley
Bronze: 4x400 mixed-gender relay -- Trevor Stewart, Kendall Ellis, Kaylin Whitney and Vernon Norwood, Lynna Irby*, Taylor Manson*, Bryce Deadmon*, Elija Godwin*
Triathlon: 2 medals
Silver: Mixed relay -- Katie Zaferes, Kevin McDowell, Taylor Knibb, Morgan Pearson
Bronze: Women's -- Katie Zaferes
Weightlifting: 2 medal
Silver: Women's 76kg -- Kate Nye
Bronze: Women's +87kg -- Sarah Robles
Wrestling: 1 medal
Silver: Women's 76kg freestyle -- Adeline Gray
*Swimmers who compete in preliminary rounds of relay events also receive a medal.
