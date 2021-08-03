  • Oops!
US medal count at Tokyo Olympics: Full list of every medal for Team USA at Summer Games

Alyssa Hertel, USA TODAY
·5 min read
In this article:
The Tokyo 2020 Olympics are underway and the United States is looking to add more hardware to an already extensive collection. The U.S. is the all-time leader in Olympic medals with nearly 3,000 — more than double the next closest country — but a few more medals never hurt.

While the United States was projected to dominate the competition in Tokyo, some of the events slipped out of reach, with medals going to other countries.

Softball hoped to avenge its loss to Japan in the Olympic gold-medal game from 13 years ago but had to settle for silver. Nyjah Huston, regarded as the best skateboarder in the world and favored gold medalist, finished seventh out of eight athletes in the men's street finals.

Still, the United States hascollected a handful of memorable medals. Team USA has three medals (2 gold, 1 bronze) in three of the newest Olympic events: 3x3 basketball, skateboarding and surfing. Jessica Parratto and Delaney Schnell won the United States' first-ever medal in women's synchronized diving, and Katie Ledecky won two gold medals, winning the inaugural women's 1,500-meter freestyle race and capping her Olympics with victory in the 800-meter freestyle.

Here's where each of Team USA's medals came from:

TOTAL U.S. MEDAL COUNT

  • Total: 68

  • Gold: 22

  • Silver: 27

  • Bronze: 19

Basketball: 1 medal

  • Gold: Women's 3x3 -- Allisha Gray, Kelsey Plum, Stefanie Dolson and Jackie Young

Cycling: 2 medals

  • Silver: Women's BMX freestyle -- Hannah Roberts

  • Bronze: Women's team pursuit -- Megan Jastrab, Jennifer Valente, Chloe Dygert, Emma White

Diving: 3 medals

  • Silver: Women's synchronized 10-meter platform -- Jessica Parratto and Delaney Schnell

  • Silver: Men’s synchronized 3-meter springboard -- Michael Hixon and Andrew Capobianco

  • Bronze: Women's 3-meter springboard -- Krysta Palmer

Equestrian: 1 medal

  • Silver: Team dressage -- Adrienne Lyle, Steffen Peters and Sabine Schut-Kery

Fencing: 2 medal

  • Gold: Women's individual foil -- Lee Kiefer

  • Bronze: Men’s foil team -- Alex Massialas, Race Imboden and Gerek Meinhardt

Golf: 1 medal

Gymnastics: 6 medals

  • Gold: Women's floor exercise -- Jade Carey

  • Gold: Women's all-around -- Suni Lee

  • Silver: Women's vault -- MyKayla Skinner

  • Silver: Women's team finals -- Simone Biles, Jordan Chiles, Suni Lee and Grace McCallum

  • Bronze: Women's balance beam -- Simone Biles

  • Bronze: Women's uneven bars -- Suni Lee

Shooting: 6 medals

  • Gold: Men's 10-meter air rifle -- William Shaner

  • Gold: Men's skeet -- Vincent Hancock

  • Gold: Women's skeet -- Amber English

  • Silver: Mixed 10-meter air rifle -- Mary Tucker and Lucas Kozeniesky

  • Silver: Women's trap -- Kayle Browning

  • Bronze: Mixed team trap -- Madelynn Ann Bernau and Brian Burrow

Skateboarding: 1 medal

  • Bronze: Men's street -- Jagger Eaton

Softball: 1 medal

  • Silver: Monica Abbott, Ali Aguilar, Valerie Arioto, Ally Carda, Amanda Chidester, Rachel Garcia, Haylie McCleney, Michelle Moultrie, Dejah Mulipola, Aubree Munro, Bubba Nickles, Cat Osterman, Janie Reed, Delaney Spaulding, Kelsey Stewart

Surfing: 1 medal

  • Gold: Women's -- Carissa Moore

Swimming: 30 medals

  • Gold: Men's 4x100-meter medley relay -- Ryan Murphy , Michael Andrew , Caeleb Dressel and Zach Apple, Joseph Armstrong*, Andrew Wilson*, Tom Shields*, Blake Pieroni*

  • Gold: Men's 1,500-meter freestyle -- Bobby Finke

  • Gold: Men's 50-meter freestyle -- Caeleb Dressel

  • Gold: Women's 800-meter freestyle: Katie Ledecky

  • Gold: Men's 100-meter butterfly -- Caeleb Dressel

  • Gold: Men's 100-meter freestyle -- Caeleb Dressel

  • Gold: Men's 800-meter freestyle -- Bobby Finke

  • Gold: 4x100-meter relay -- Caeleb Dressel, Blake Pieroni, Bowe Becker, Zach Apple and Brooks Curry*

  • Gold: Men's 400-meter individual medley -- Chase Kalisz

  • Gold: Women's 100-meter breaststroke -- Lydia Jacoby

  • Gold: Women's 1,500-meter freestyle -- Katie Ledecky

  • Silver: Women's 4x100-meter medley relay -- Regan Smith, Lydia Jacoby, Torri Huske and Abbey Weitzeil, Rhyan White*, Lilly King*, Claire Curzan*, Erika Brown*

  • Silver: Men's 200-meter backstroke -- Ryan Murphy

  • Silver: Women's 200-meter breaststroke -- Lilly King

  • Silver: Women's 4x200-meter freestyle relay -- Katie Ledecky, Allison Schmitt, Paige Madden, Katie McLaughlin, Arabella Sims* and Brooke Forde*

  • Silver: Women's 200-meter butterfly -- Regan Smith

  • Silver: Men's 400-meter individual medley -- Jay Litherland

  • Silver: Women's 400-meter freestyle -- Katie Ledecky

  • Silver: Women's 400-meter individulal medley -- Emma Weyant

  • Silver: Women's 1,500-meter freestyle -- Erica Sullivan

  • Silver: Women's 200-meter individual medley -- Alex Walsh

  • Bronze: Women's 200-meter breaststroke -- Annie Lazor

  • Bronze: Women's 200-meter butterfly -- Hali Flickinger

  • Bronze: Men's 100-meter backstroke -- Ryan Murphy

  • Bronze: Men's 400-meter freestyle -- Kieran Smith

  • Bronze: Women's 100-meter backstroke -- Regan Smith

  • Bronze: Women's 100-meter breaststroke -- Lilly King

  • Bronze: Women's 400-meter individual medley -- Hali Flickinger

  • Bronze: Women's 400-meter freestyle relay -- Erika Brown, Abbey Weitzeil, Simone Manuel, Natalie Hinds, Olivia Smoliga*, Catie DeLoof* and Allison Schmitt*

  • Bronze: Women's 200-meter individual medley -- Kate Douglass

Taekwondo: 1 medal

  • Gold: Women’s 57kg class -- Anastasija Zolotic

Track and field: 7 medals

  • Gold: Women's discus -- Valarie Allman

  • Silver: Men's 400-meter hurdles -- Rai Benjamin

  • Silver: Women's long jump -- Brittney Reese

  • Silver: Women's 100-meter hurdles -- Keni Harrison

  • Silver: Women's shot put -- Raven Saunders

  • Silver: Men's 100-meter -- Fred Kerley

  • Bronze: 4x400 mixed-gender relay -- Trevor Stewart, Kendall Ellis, Kaylin Whitney and Vernon Norwood, Lynna Irby*, Taylor Manson*, Bryce Deadmon*, Elija Godwin*

Triathlon: 2 medals

  • Silver: Mixed relay -- Katie Zaferes, Kevin McDowell, Taylor Knibb, Morgan Pearson

  • Bronze: Women's -- Katie Zaferes

Weightlifting: 2 medal

  • Silver: Women's 76kg -- Kate Nye

  • Bronze: Women's +87kg -- Sarah Robles

Wrestling: 1 medal

  • Silver: Women's 76kg freestyle -- Adeline Gray

*Swimmers who compete in preliminary rounds of relay events also receive a medal.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: US medals at the Olympics: Full medal count for Team USA in Tokyo

