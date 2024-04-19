Team USA Girlies Are *Not* Loving Their Olympic Uniforms

Nike revealed its uniforms for Team USA at the Olympics and the girls are not here for it.

In what was supposed to be a hot pop culture moment, the unveiling of Nike's Team USA uniforms garnered nationwide backlash. "Wait my hoo haa is gunna be out" wrote Tara-Davis Woodhall, Olympic long jumper. "My labia fighting for which one is gunna be in the suit," joked Instagram user, SisterhoodofSteel.

2008 Olympian and hurdler Queen Harrison Claye hilariously won the controversy by tagging the European Wax Center in the comments and asking, "Would you like to sponsor Team USA for the upcoming Olympic Games!?"

At the time of revealing, Nike's chief innovation officer John Hoke shared a statement on the design. "Nike designed the Paris 2024 track and field kits to offer athletes a range of silhouettes tailored for various sport disciplines, body types and sizes, prioritizing performance and maximum breathability."

If you're a fan of Track & Field, you're familiar with iconic photos of the greats like wearing what appears to be a bathing suit as they dominate the track. And as women, we've all wondered why and how the garment lacking functionality became the standard despite how great it looks in historical photos.

Ultimately, the girls aren't into it and its quite obvious why. As pro runner Jessa Hanson wrote, "Tell me it was male designers without telling me it was male designers."

