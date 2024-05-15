Team USA field hockey player donates equipment to club in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE (CHARLOTTE SPORTS LIVE) — A U.S. Olympic hopeful and former UNC Tar Heel field hockey player is donating equipment to a local field hockey club.

Ashley Sessa is a member of the U.S. Women’s National Field Team and has donated equipment to clubs in Charlotte, Philadelphia and Massachusetts.

Sessa is from Pennsylvania and Massachusetts, and Charlotte is the new home of USA Field Hockey. The donations will reduce the costs for new players entering the sport.

Her equipment provider, STX LLC, will donate practice and game balls to Dowington East Field Hockey in Exton, PA., the WC Eagles Field Hockey Club in Spring City, PA., Cape Cod Field Hockey Club in Yarmouth Port, MA. and the Charlotte Ambush Field Hockey Club.

Officials say the latter two of those four clubs will also receive new STX field hockey sticks. The total donation to the four clubs is worth more than $7,500.

Sessa is only nineteen years old and has been with the U.S. Women’s National Team since 2021. She played her freshman year of college at the University of North Carolina in 2022 where she won the 2022 NCAA National Championship. She entered the transfer portal after the season and took the next school year off to train full-time in Charlotte with the Women’s National Team with the hopes of qualifying for Paris. Sessa will be transferring to Northwestern University in the fall after the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.

Since joining the U.S. National Team, she’s earned two gold medals, two silver medals and one bronze medal.

Sessa is currently training as one of 28 Olympic hopefuls vying for selection to the 2024 U.S. Olympic Team which will be selected by the national governing body of USA Field Hockey in June.

Justin McDonald, the director of marketing for STX says, “As Ashley prepares for Paris this summer, we are relying on her to help grow the sport of field hockey here in the United States, with hopes that participation will grow exponentially when Los Angeles hosts the international sporting community in 2028.”

I want to help grow the game of field hockey in the USA. Every young athlete should have the opportunity to be involved in sports no matter life’s circumstances, team sports like this also teach you many life skills from teamwork to problem solving & overcoming adversity. With my partner STX, I have been able to send equipment such as sticks, game & practice balls to many different communities that are making a difference and growing the game. These donations will allow many to experience this amazing game. Hopefully inspiring the next generation of players and potentially Collegiate players and Olympians. Ashely Sessa

