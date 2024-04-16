'This team know all that matters are points on the board'

[BBC]

Not many Hatters are reading into the game against Manchester City.

Yes, the stats show the overwhelming amount of shots they had and yes they put five goals past us, but that’s the last game we play against the perceived “big six”.

We’ve conceded five goals once against all these teams with hundreds of millions of pounds worth of attacking talent at their disposal. All but two of these matches have turned out to be incredibly tight affairs.

Is 5-1 a battering though? Perspective is important, we went into the game with one centre-back, who hadn’t trained at all, against the world champions. They are also engaged in the tightest title race in recent memory where it could come down to goal difference, and they only scored five, which included two world class strikes, a penalty and a surreal own goal from a shot that was going out for a throw.

Going into the season many Luton fans would have expected to ship five, six, seven or eight goals multiple times this season. It appears we have run the billionaire gauntlet and come out relatively unscathed.

We now have five vital games coming up, including two against teams in the mix with us. This is where results matter. All Luton fans understand that the odds are stacked against us both on and off the pitch, with an injury crisis that puts other teams to shame, and a transfer spend comparable to other teams' intermediary costs.

But this team know all that matters are points on the board and they will keep fighting until the end of the season, hopefully with some players coming back from the treatment table.

Ollie Kay can be found on We Are Luton Town