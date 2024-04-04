Team GB’s Paris Olympics kit: What are the British athletes wearing for the 2024 Games?

Team GB athletes will once again be wearing Adidas at the Paris Olympic Games - Getty Images/Sam Mellish

The Paris 2024 Olympics are less than four months away and a number of countries have already released their official kits for the summer Games.

Following a backlash over the sale of ‘Union Jack’ merchandise in different colour shades, Team GB will show the world their official Olympic kit later this month, with the British Olympic Association vowing to stick with tradition.

Despite the fury over the colour changes on the merchandise, the ‘Union Jack’ branded Team GB Olympic flags sold out within 48 hours of the controversy.

When will Team GB unveil their Paris 2024 kit?

Team GB’s Olympic kit will officially be unveiled by athletes on April 17. This will coincide with the 100 days to go milestone for the Games in Paris.

What is Team GB’s opening ceremony kit going to be?

Team GB’s opening ceremony kit is expected to be unveiled at the same time as the competition kit.

Who is designing the kit?

As with Tokyo 2020, Adidas are the partners for the official Team GB kit. The designs are understood to have been completed some two years ago.

Stella McCartney was brought in to design the Team GB London 2012 kit, and did so again for Rio 2016, before an Adidas in-house team took over for Tokyo.

What colours will be on the kit?

It is understood the Team GB Olympic kit for Paris will take on the traditional red, white and blue colours alongside the usual Union flag.

The new ‘Union Jack’ merchandise in different colour shades, crossing over into purples and pinks, and coming from the BOA’s collaboration with the Bath-based design company Thisaway, has not inspired the Team GB kit itself. The latter will be much closer to a classic Team GB design, although it is expected to include different shades of blue or red as in previous years.

A Team GB supporters flag featuring the 'Union Jack' in different colour shades as part of the new merchandise designs

Will the Union flag be different this year?

While the Union flag has been altered for official Team GB merchandise, with the introduction of options with squiggles and dots across colours that incorporate shades of pink and purple in a desire to “push the iconic red, white and blue as far as we could”, the classic red, white and blue Union flag will feature on Team GB’s Paris 2024 kit.

A traditional Union flag will be on the arms of all Team GB athletes’ kit in Paris.

What have been Team GB’s recent Olympic kits?

What are other countries wearing in Paris?

Countries will be unveiling their uniforms during the countdown to the Games, with hosts France having already revealed their outfits. They have been designed by renowned artistic director Stephane Ashpool, and produced by French sportswear brand Le Coq Sportif. Ashpool’s designs pay homage to both the athletes and the vibrant city of Paris, where his creativity first flourished.

Australia’s new Olympic uniforms were unveiled in Sydney in March, and feature the work of Indigenous artists. Designs by the artist and boxer Paul Fleming and Torres Strait Islander artist David Bosun are included. For the first time, Australian athletes will be able to wear uniform dresses around Olympic venues when not competing.

Athletes during the launch of the Australian Olympic team uniform in Sydney - AAP

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 3 months with unlimited access to our award-winning website, exclusive app, money-saving offers and more.