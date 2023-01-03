TCU star running back questionable for national championship

TCU Horned Frogs running back Kendre Miller is questionable to play in the national championship game against the Georgia Bulldogs. Miller, a junior, has 224 rushing attempts for 1,399 rushing yards, and 17 rushing touchdowns entering the national championship.

Miller, who is TCU’s leading rusher, suffered a knee injury in the College Football Playoff semifinals against Michigan. Miller tried to return to action against Michigan in the second half, but could not play through the injury.

The Horned Frogs turned to senior running back Emari Demercado after Miller was unable to play. Demercado ran for 150 yards and a touchdown on 17 attempts against Michigan.

Demercado is expected to play a lot of snaps in the national championship. Additionally, TCU quarterback Max Duggan will bear a larger workload in the running game against Georgia.

TCU Horned Frogs running back Kendre Miller is an explosive runner when healthy. Joe Rondone-Arizona Republic

TCU has relied on Miller and Demercado throughout the season. The Horned Frogs’ third-leading rusher, Emani Bailey, has just 29 attempts this season. Bailey has been effective (241 yards and two touchdowns) in limited action, but he did not see a carry in the first game of the CFP.

Georgia has more depth in its backfield. The Dawgs lean on Kenny McIntosh, Kendall Milton, and Daijun Edwards in their rushing attack.

Kirby Smart and Georgia have some injury concerns of their own. Tight end Darnell Washington missed most of the game against Ohio State with a leg injury and linebacker Chaz Chambliss exited with a hyperextended knee injury as well.

Story originally appeared on UGA Wire