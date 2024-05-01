TCU football notebook: Busy week of recruiting and transfers. Who’s coming? Who’s going?

TCU closed the month of April with a couple of commitments and transfer portal entries over the last few days.

Let’s start with the good news first as the Horned Frogs started the week with a commitment from DeSoto edge rusher Keylan Abrams on Sunday. A three-star linebacker from the defending 6A-Division II state champions selected the Horned Frogs over Purdue and also had offers from Baylor, Texas Tech and more.

Abrams is currently ranked No. 750 in the 247Sports Composite Rankings and is also ranked the No. 81 linebacker in the country. As a sophomore, Abrams recorded 74 tackles, 15.5 TFL, 10.5 sacks, and 1 fumble recovery primarily playing the edge. Helped DeSoto to a Texas 6A D-II state championship.

In 2023 Abrams was even better with 87 tackles, 23.5 sacks and 21 tackles for loss. Listed at 6-foot, 195 pounds Abrams will need to put on weight over the next few seasons, but he’s the type of prospect that fits perfect in Andy Avalos’ star edge rushing position which has used players with similar builds like Marcel Brooks and Jonathan Bax.

The Horned Frogs have seven commitments in the 2025 class which is ranked just outside the Top 25.

On the transfer portal front, Alabama offensive lineman James Brockermeyer made it official on Tuesday that would be returning home to Fort Worth and transferring to TCU. His brother Tommy transferred to the program last season.

A former four-star recruit from All Saints Episcopal, Brockermeyer has spent the last three seasons playing for the Crimson Tide and the now retired Nick Saban. After not seeing game action in 2021, Brockermeyer appeared in two games in 2022 including Alabama’s Sugar Bowl win over Kansas State.

Last season Brockermeyer played in all 15 games, primarily on special teams, but he also got reps at center in multiple games. Brockermeyer was contending for the starting job this off-season, but new head coach Kalen DeBoer brought over Parker Brailsford with him from Washington and the writing was likely on the wall that DeBoer would go with a player that’s started for him before.

Either way it’s a big addition for TCU which needs more bodies on the offensive line after an up and down spring. Brockermeyer can compete for the starting job during fall camp and opens up more possibilities for different combinations when he and San Diego State transfer Cade Bennett arrive.

Multiple players enter portal

While picking up a few commits, TCU also lost a few more players to the transfer portal. Cornerback Andre Seldon Jr. entered the portal on Tuesday morning.

Seldon transferred into TCU from New Mexico State in the spring to compete for a spot in the rotation. Seldon showed flashes as a blitzer, but he seemed to behind players like Avery Helm, Channing Canada, LaMareon James and Vernon Glover in the cornerback rotation. Seldon was a starter at NMSU and could look to drop down to a Group of Five school for a similar role.

Offensive lineman Brione Ramsey-Brooks entered the portal late Tuesday night. Also known as Bubba, Ramsey-Brooks signed with TCU in the Class of 2023 from South Oak Cliff and became more of the more trendy college football players on social media due to his size at 6-5, 455 pounds. The size that made him so popular is also why it so hard for Ramsey-Brooks to get on the field as he spent most of his stint here trying to slim down and keep the weight off.

Ramsey-Brooks was injured this spring practice and missed the entirety of camp.

Two more names that hit the portal include wide receiver Rohan Fluellen and offensive lineman Ezra Dotson-Oyetade. Fluellen was a Class of 2023 signee and redshirted this past season. Fluellen spent time working at defensive back as well, but was unable to move up in the rotation.

Dotson-Oyetade transferred to TCU in 2022 and was mostly a reserve offensive lineman during his two seasons here. Dotson-Oyetade was the second team center and also worked at defensive tackle in the final days of spring camp before hitting the portal.

TCU also lost defensive tackle Damonic Williams and reserve cornerback Champ Lewis to the transfer portal earlier in spring camp.