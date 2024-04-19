Taylor hungry for 'more' silverware

Greg Taylor says it's "vital" Celtic pick up silverware this season as they get set for a Scottish Cup semi-final with Aberdeen.

Brendan Rodgers suffered his first domestic cup defeat as Celtic boss earlier in the season, but will carry hopes of retaining both the Scottish Cup and the Premiership.

Left-back Taylor has enjoyed success at the Glasgow club in recent years, and is using those experiences to motivate him for more.

"It's vital we win silverware at this club every season," the 26-year-old said.

"Every competition we enter we try and win and the Scottish Cup is no different.

"There's no better feeling than winning trophies at this club. It makes you excited for more.

"The success is what you work all season for, it is everything. This is no different now.

"There's been strong parts of the season, there's been low parts of the season but we're peaking at a good time, we've got a lot of bodies back and hopefully trying to reach our top level of football in these last few games."