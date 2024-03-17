Taylor Hendricks has seen major improvement physically

Utah Jazz forward Taylor Hendricks (0) shoots over Charlotte Hornets guard Tre Mann (23) in Salt Lake City on Thursday, Feb. 22, 2024. The Hornets won 115-107. | Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

There are a lot of areas that rookie Taylor Hendricks can improve. He’s a really raw and young player with incredible instincts and athleticism. But there is one area where there has already been significant improvement throughout his first NBA season — his body.

One of the first directives given to Hendricks after being drafted back in June was that he needed to hit the weight room and work toward the kind of strength that will serve him against brute NBA competition. Though he didn’t need to be told twice, and was eager to get to work, the process took some getting used to.

“His approach has really grown,” Jazz coach Will Hardy said. “He’s never lacked the want to, I think it’s just kind of understanding how to go about it every day. That’s been a big positive sign for me as a coach that he’s learning how to go about his business every day.”

And Hendricks has taken the directive to gain strength very seriously.

“He’s done a really good job of embracing the day-to-day professional habits,” Hardy said. “The season is really long, and the guys that have had the most success generally are the ones that are able to build very sustainable habits early. It’s not just about the basketball part. It’s about how you take care of your body. I’ve seen Taylor improve physically over the course of this year, which has been a big emphasis for him.”

Not only has Hardy noticed a difference, but so has Hendricks. There’s a difference in his literal strength, in how his body is moving and in his conditioning, and there’s also a visible difference.

“I’m in the weight room multiple times a day,” Hendricks said. “So, I’m definitely working hard and it’s nice to see someone else notice it. But yeah, I definitely have noticed.”

With more game reps and with the upcoming offseason, there will be more expectation for Hendricks to improve some of his on-court game. But this has been one of the most important first steps in him becoming a well-rounded NBA player.

"For the rest of our lives together, anybody but Jrue." — Utah Jazz coach Will Hardy to Collin Sexton about attacking Jrue Holiday

