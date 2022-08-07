Tar Heels trending for four-star linebacker

Mack Brown and the UNC football program are hoping to capture some more recruiting momentum here in August ahead of the start of the 2022 season. And before they kickoff in a few weeks, the program could have some additions for the 2023 class.

Four-star linebacker Kaveion Keys is set to make his decision on August 27th, ending his recruitment and committing to a program. With just a few weeks before that decision, it appears as if the Tar Heels are the team to beat in the race.

Keys has a total of 14 offers and has taken visits to both UNC and Penn State as many believe this is a two-team race. But now, UNC is receiving a prediction from 247Sports recruiting analyst Steve Wiltfong for the crystal ball.

Wiltfong logged his crystal ball prediction for UNC on Friday, giving them the lone prediction in the recruitment. While that’s not a guarantee he lands there, it is a good sign for the Tar Heels’ chances.

The 6-foot-3, 205-pound Keys is a Richmond, Virginia native that is ranked No. 315 overall, No. 24 at his position and No. 5 player in the state per the 247Sports recruiting rankings.

