Tanner Mordecai's contributions in his lone season at Wisconsin go beyond statistics

MADISON – When Tanner Mordecai arrived at Wisconsin, the sixth-year senior quarterback – along with several of his teammates – didn’t shy away from talking about winning a championship this season.

That won’t happen because UW is 4-4 in the Big Ten and 6-5 overall heading into the regular-season finale Saturday at rival Minnesota (5-6, 3-5).

Mordecai’s individual numbers this season are solid, though hardly eye-popping.

He missed 3 ½ games after suffering a broken bone in his right (throwing) hand late in the first half of UW’s 15-6 loss to Iowa.

He has thrown almost as many interceptions (three) as touchdown passes (four).

His average of 192.9 passing yards per game is just sixth in the Big Ten.

His numbers are below the marks he set in 24 starts at SMU, where he had a total of 72 touchdown passes and averaged 298.0 yards passing yards per game.

Yet a strong argument can be made that Mordecai has been the team’s most indispensable performer on offense and perhaps on the overall team.

Remember that Mordecai plays a position in which players are expected to be among the team’s leaders, if not the leader.

Yet when he arrived in Madison last winter, he was a stranger to almost every player in the locker room.

All Mordecai had to do was earn the trust and respect of his new teammates without playing a game. By all accounts, he did that through his work in the weight room and on the practice field and by speaking softly.

Not counting sacks, Wisconsin quarterback Tanner Mordecai rushed seven times for 60 yards against Nebraska, including key runs on touchdown drives in third quarter and overtime.

Lori Nickel: QB Tanner Mordecai focuses on smart, aggressive approach in new Wisconsin offense

Luke Fickell impressed by Tanner Mordecai's ability earn the respect of players he just met last winter

Asked this week to identify the vital qualities Mordecai brought to the team this season, head coach Luke Fickell offered two words:

"Passion" and "leadership."

“I could say a lot of things about him, but his ability to not be a renter,” Fickell said.

Transfers with only one season of eligibility are, by definition, rentals. But if they are emotionally invested and selfless, they can become an integral part of the team quickly and completely.

“A lot of guys would probably question a guy who walks in the door here that’s got one year (left),” Fickell continued. “How do they handle all the situations? If everything goes well, if everything goes perfect, it’s not that difficult.

“But when things don’t go exactly as anyone planned, you really kind of test the culture of your program, test the drive and things like that.”

The test UW faced last week in the Badgers' comeback victory over Nebraska was demanding.

The Cornhuskers scored touchdowns on their first two possessions for a 14-0 lead. They appeared to be driving for a third score when UW’s defense came up with a fourth-down stop.

Mordecai then completed 6 of 7 passes for 58 yards on a 66-yard touchdown drive to start the comeback. Mordecai capped the with a 26-yard touchdown pass to tailback Jackson Acker.

“He’s been hurt and dinged and things like that,” Fickell said. “But there’s no doubt he is one of the best leaders I’ve been around and one of the more competitive guys I've ever been around. And he showed that.”

Tanner Mordecai's running ability has been crucial

Mordecai’s No. 1 physical asset this season? One could argue his ability to use his feet to gain valuable yardage – on designed runs and scrambles – has been remarkable.

Minus two sacks, Mordecai rushed seven times for 60 yards against Nebraska. He had a 13-yard run on UW’s 79-yard touchdown drive in the third quarter and added a 9-yard run in the overtime on third and 10. That set up Braelon Allen’s 2-yard run on fourth and 1 and Allen then scored the winning touchdown one play later.

Mordecai is averaging 29.6 rushing yards per game and has four rushing touchdowns, tied for the No. 2 mark on the team.

As defensive end James Thompson savored the victory over Nebraska, he was asked to describe what it is like to chase Mordecai around on the practice field.

“It is annoying,” he said. “Tanner Mordecai is shifty, fast. You saw him. You saw him escape. The dude is a beast. We appreciate what he has done for us this year.

“He is a captain for a reason. He is a great guy. He led this team.”

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Tanner Mordecai's value to Wisconsin can't be measured by only numbers