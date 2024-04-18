Tampa swimmer Bobby Finke prepares for 2024 Olympics in Paris

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Team USA is gearing up for the 2024 summer Olympics in Paris.

100 days out from the games, Tampa swimmer Bobby Finke has been training hard for the qualifiers, which are just two months away.

Finke is preparing to defend – or potentially smash – the American records he holds in the 800-meter and 1500-meter freestyle.

“Deep down, I’m always nervous. But you know, now I’m just relaxed. I got a support system around me, helping me,” Finke said. “So I’m just thinking about it. It’s in there, in my head. I know it’s there, but reality there’s nothing I can do about it. So I’m just sitting here relaxing.”

When asked about another swimmer with Florida ties, decorated Olympian Katie Ledecky, Finke said she’s doing great.

“She’s being Katie, beating everybody’s butt,” Finke said with a laugh.

The Olympic games kick off in Paris on July 26 and runs through August 11.

