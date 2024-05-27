Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ most underrated player: QB Baker Mayfield

Whether you think Baker Mayfield is underrated or not depends largely on whether you think he’s a random play generator without the required consistency to succeed at a high level in the NFL. Mayfield did all he could to bust that myth in 2023 for the Buccaneers, completing 412 passes on 643 attempts for 4,731 yards, 34 touchdowns, 12 interceptions, and a passer rating of 96.0. He completed 26 of 84 deep passes for 835 yards, 11 touchdowns, two interceptions, and a passer rating of 89.0. Moreover, Mayfield proved quite efficient in the area of the field where efficiency is most important.

Baker Mayfield in the red zone last season: 17 touchdowns, and one interception. Just saying. pic.twitter.com/GK54QLap82 — Doug Farrar ✍ (@NFL_DougFarrar) March 7, 2024

Mayfield’s 2023 season prodded the Bucs to give him a new three-year, $100 million contract with $50 million guaranteed, which may be about what (or more than) he’d get anywhere given his career oeuvre. But I still think he’s undersold as a quarterback who can play among the top half of the players at his position.

The more Baker Mayfield played in Dave Canales' @Buccaneers offense, the more he looked comfortable and in rhythm with his receivers. 64 explosive completions last season. Very interested to see what he does with McVay-style concepts under new OC Liam Coen in 2024. pic.twitter.com/pOUpxGAWf7 — Doug Farrar ✍ (@NFL_DougFarrar) May 24, 2024

