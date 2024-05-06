It takes Tuua: Sisters lead Cougars’ softball to undefeated season

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) – The Capital Christian softball team went undefeated in the Capital Athletic League, thanks in part to Alannah and Ayla Tuua.

“I love playing with my sister,” said Alannah. “It’s always fun and games, like if I hit a home run then Ayla wants to hit a home run.”

This will be the final year Alannah and Ayla will play together as Cougars.

That’s because Alannah is a senior and will head to Cal Poly next year to follow in her mom’s footsteps.

“It honestly means the world to me,” said Alannah. “It’s literally my dream come true.”

The third baseman leads the Cougars in runs batted in and triples this season. She even helped tee her little sister up for success.

Ayla leads her team and the league in batting average, home runs and batters struck out.

“I’m not surprised,” said Ayla.

The sophomore sensation started pitching four years ago. As a freshman, she pitched four no-hitters. She matched that this year to lead all California pitchers.

“I’m not surprised because of how great this team is defensively and offensively. We have so many [soon to be] college Division-I athletes on our team,” said Ayla.

Ayla also has dreams of going to a Division-I college.

In fact, she’s fielding dozens of interests from college coaches from the SEC and PAC-12. They even travel to her games.

As of now, Ayla can’t receive any official offers until her junior season.

“I’m really nervous,” said Ayla. “But, I trust that God knows where I am supposed to be.”

