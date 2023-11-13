Takeaways from the post-Week 11 US LBM Coaches Poll

Outside of the stagnant top eight, we saw plenty of movement in the post-Week 11 US LBM Coaches Poll.

Six teams, in particular, stood out as the biggest movers. Week 11 losers Kansas and Fresno State are no longer ranked, No. 24 Kansas State and No. 23 Iowa broke into the top 25, and after getting blown out on Saturday, No. 19 Tennessee and No. 25 Oklahoma State slid considerably.

Looking at the poll from a Pac-12 perspective, College Football Playoff hopefuls No. 5 Oregon and No. 6 Washington stayed put, No. 10 Oregon State improved three spots, No. 16 Utah fell slightly and Arizona is now ranked No. 22 after beating Colorado.

USC, the Pac-12’s most disappointing team of 2023, didn’t receive a single vote following another loss.

It’s also worth noting that the undefeated James Madison Dukes are ranked No. 21 for the second straight week after cruising past UConn on Saturday.

Here’s a complete look at the post-Week 11 poll:

Schools Dropped Out

No. 18 Kansas; No. 25 Fresno State;

Others Receiving Votes

Kansas 90; Liberty 79; SMU 27; UNLV 24; Toledo 16; North Carolina State 16; USC 7; Fresno State 6; Troy 5; Air Force 5; Memphis 1;

Contact/Follow us @BuffaloesWire on X (Twitter), and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Colorado news, notes and opinions.

Story originally appeared on Buffaloes Wire