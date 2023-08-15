Takeaways and observations from Eagles second joint practice with Browns

The Eagles and Browns linked up for their second joint practice sessions on Tuesday.

Philadelphia road a physical and inspired defense on Tuesday, getting the upper hand and some revenge on their AFC North counterparts.

With both teams off until Thursday’s night preseason game,  here are takeaways and observations from Day 2.

A.J. Btown is a problem

Greg Ward

Ward won’t go away and after standing out in the preseason opener, he’s having a great joint practice session.

Sua Opeta

With Landon Dickerson nursing an injury, Sua Opeta had an opportunity to get first team reps.

Kenny Gainwell show

Gainwell gets overshadowed from a name standpoint, but he’s clearly important to what Nick Sirianni wants to do.

Eagles had success against Deshaun Watson

Watson is a tough test for any defense, but Sean Desai’s group was able to have success against the Browns star.

Reed Blankenship's ball skills underrated

Blankenship is showing that he can be more than just an in the box safety who has success against the run.

James Bradberry position switch

A versatile secondary is an elite secondary and an All-Pro cornerback being able to slide down into the slot can be impactful.

K'Von Wallace bringing physicality

Wallace changed his body this summer and returned to camp with renewed confidence and a physical brand of play.

Trey Sermon flourishing

Sermon followed Rashaad Penny’s lead from Monday, flourishing during the Tuesday session.

Eagles defense with the getback

After a rough opening session for both sides of the football, the Eagles defense responded with intensity and physicality.

