Takeaways and observations from Eagles second joint practice with Browns

The Eagles and Browns linked up for their second joint practice sessions on Tuesday.

Philadelphia road a physical and inspired defense on Tuesday, getting the upper hand and some revenge on their AFC North counterparts.

With both teams off until Thursday’s night preseason game, here are takeaways and observations from Day 2.

A.J. Btown is a problem

A.J Brown toasts Lorenzo Burns press coverage at the LOS, cuts inward and Jalen Hurts delivers a dart to Brown for TD completion at end of 7v7 red zone period. Dallas Goedert also had TD the play before. — Josh Tolentino (@JCTSports) August 15, 2023

Ward won’t go away and after standing out in the preseason opener, he’s having a great joint practice session.

Greg Ward with a really nice TD catch from Mariota from about 5 out in 7v7 Ward has had a really good camp #Eagles — Eliot Shorr-Parks (@EliotShorrParks) August 15, 2023

With Landon Dickerson nursing an injury, Sua Opeta had an opportunity to get first team reps.

Sua Opeta at LG for Landon Dickerson, who had undisclosed injury yesterday. precautionary. Myles Garrett not out there for Browns. #Eagles — Martin Frank (@Mfranknfl) August 15, 2023

Kenny Gainwell show

Gainwell gets overshadowed from a name standpoint, but he’s clearly important to what Nick Sirianni wants to do.

First play of 11-on-11 drills features Kenny Gainwell in the backfield. #Eagles — Andrew DiCecco (@AndrewDiCecco) August 15, 2023

Eagles had success against Deshaun Watson

Watson is a tough test for any defense, but Sean Desai’s group was able to have success against the Browns star.

Back to back interceptions of Watson for the Eagles though the second may have been out of bounds. Both Jones and Hudson at RT; Stefanski said it would be Hudson. — Zac Jackson (@AkronJackson) August 15, 2023

Reed Blankenship's ball skills underrated

Blankenship is showing that he can be more than just an in the box safety who has success against the run.

Reed Blankenship has intercepted Deshaun Watson in back-to-back practices 💪 — Brenden Deeg (@BrendenDeeg_) August 15, 2023

James Bradberry position switch

A versatile secondary is an elite secondary and an All-Pro cornerback being able to slide down into the slot can be impactful.

James Bradberry is getting some reps at a slot/LB kind of role #Eagles — Eliot Shorr-Parks (@EliotShorrParks) August 15, 2023

K'Von Wallace bringing physicality

Wallace changed his body this summer and returned to camp with renewed confidence and a physical brand of play.

A Browns personnel member yells out to field, “Somebody needs to get on 42s ass.” That would be K’Von Wallace who is playing very physical — Ed Kracz (@kracze) August 15, 2023

Trey Sermon flourishing

Sermon followed Rashaad Penny’s lead from Monday, flourishing during the Tuesday session.

Looks like a TD run Trey Sermon. Middle of field parted wide open — Ed Kracz (@kracze) August 15, 2023

Eagles defense with the getback

After a rough opening session for both sides of the football, the Eagles defense responded with intensity and physicality.

“What did you see? I definitely feel like we picked it up today.” — Avonte Maddox on the higher level of juice today in practice from the Eagles — Dave Zangaro (@DZangaroNBCS) August 15, 2023

