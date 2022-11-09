Takeaways from Mets' Billy Eppler at GM Meetings, including Brandon Nimmo talks, club options, willingness to deal prospects

Billy Eppler talking to media GM Meetings 2022

Mets GM Billy Eppler met with the media at the GM Meetings in Las Vegas on Tuesday night to discuss the team's discussions with Jacob deGrom and Brandon Nimmo, as well as some of the club option decisions, and many other topics.



Here are some key takeaways…

Brandon Nimmo discussions

Eppler said that the Mets have indeed been in contact with Nimmo’s reps so far this offseason, and he expects there will be strong communication on that front.

“Brandon, just like Jake, knows how we feel about him. But again, he’s reached a point in his contract where he’s afforded the opportunity to look around but I think there’s gonna be strong communication there as well.”

Nimmo, who is repped by Scott Boras, appeared in 151 games last season and was a key figure atop the Mets lineup and in center field. SNY’s Andy Martino reported earlier this offseason that the Mets loved Nimmo "both as a player and as part of their culture.”

Martino also said that Nimmo and closer Edwin Diaz are the Mets’ top priorities amongst internal free agents this offseason. The Mets reportedly jumped early on Diaz this weekend, agreeing to a record-setting five-year, $102 million deal.

2023 Options

Though Eppler couldn’t officially confirm the Diaz deal, he did confirm that the Mets would be picking up the $1.5 million club option on left-handed slugger Daniel Vogelbach for the 2023 season.

Vogelbach was a solid acquisition from the Pirates prior to the trade deadline. He gets on base a ton, crushes right-handed pitching, and has some big-time pop. In 55 games with the Mets, the slugger had six homers, 25 RBI, a .393 OBP, .830 OPS, and 139 OPS+.

As for fellow deadline acquisition, righty Michael Givens, Eppler said the team will have a decision on his option tomorrow. He also confirmed Martino’s reporting that the Mets are still mulling over the option for veteran starting pitcher Carlos Carrasco.

Speaking of starting pitching, Eppler said that the team will be talking with Chris Bassitt and Taijuan Walker about a potential return to the team this offseason.

Both starters recently declined their options and became free agents.

Jacob deGrom discussions

Eppler said that there’s a “good deal of interest” on deGrom’s part in returning to New York.

He added that the team will explore the free agent and trade markets to fill holes in their roster including in their rotation, but the Mets and deGrom’s camp made a pact to stay in touch throughout the offseason to see where both sides are at.

Philosophy on Trading Top Prospects

After being reluctant to deal top prospects in trades at the deadline, Eppler was asked about that philosophy when it comes to this offseason:

“It’s the same. There were deals at the deadline where players inside of our top 10 were in them. It just wasn’t going to be a handful of players inside our top 10 or multiple players inside our top 10.”

He added: “Historically if you look at some organizations that have built that sustainability they haven’t really traded inside their top-4 for like the first four, five, six, seven years of that type of blueprint being constructed and then implemented. That’s ultimately where we’re at, but if the right player comes along, there are no absolutes.”