Takeaways from Cardinals’ 20-12 loss to Rams in Week 3

The Arizona Cardinals fell to 1-2 Sunday afternoon with a 20-12 loss to the Los Angeles Rams. It was the eighth straight time the Rams beat them at State Farm Stadium and the 11th time in the last 12 meetings overall.

The Cardinals did not turn the ball over and outgained the Rams offensively 365-339 in total yards.

They allowed only seven points after the first quarter, but it wasn’t enough.

What can we take away from the loss?

Below are our takeaways and observations.

More slow starts

The Cardinals entered Week 3 having been outscored 43-7 in the first half. They allowed 267 yards in the first half in Week 1. They allowed 258 last week in the first half. The Rams had 158 total yards after only one quarter of play.

For the third straight game, the Cardinals started with a three-and-out. They failed to get even a first down in three of their first four possessions.

Third-down struggles

The Cardinals did better on third down defensively, allowing the Rams to convert on only 3-of-8. However, they were bad on offense, converting on 6-of-18 third downs. They were helped by converting on 4-of-5 fourth-down plays, but that won’t cut it for an offense that is supposed to be Super Bowl-caliber.

They couldn't find the end zone

Only kicking field goals won’t win games in the NFL. The Cardinals had four drives of 12 plays or more but never got into the end zone. There were shots but they just couldn’t come up with them.

More injuries

The Cardinals already have injury issues at wide receiver. It appears they have lost another player.

A.J. Green left the game with a knee injury.

Guard Justin Pugh had an elbow injury but returned to the lineup in the second half and finished the game.

Defensive tackle Rashard Lawrence injured his hand and didn’t finish the game. He had a case on after the game. As of right now, it looks unlikely he could play next week.

Linebacker Zaven Collins left the game with a shoulder injury.

Good game plan for Cooper Kupp

Kupp had been tearing up the league. He hurt the Cardinals with a 20-yard touchdown run in the first quarter, but outside of that, they had a good plan from him. He finished with only four receptions for 45 yards on the afternoon.

However, his fourth catch was the backbreaker. On third and 11, Matthew Stafford was nearly sacked by Zaven Collins, but the veteran quarterback shook him off and threw an 11-yard completion to Kupp to pick up the first down. They went on to score their final touchdown of the game to take a 20-9 lead.

But in the last two seasons, the Cardinals have held Kupp to his two least productive games.

One sack, no pass breakups

J.J. Watt had the Cardinals’ only sack for the second week in a row. He has the only two sacks the team has.

The Cardinals did get credited with five quarterback hits, but they also failed to get their hands on any passes. Stafford had only seven incompletions for the game and the Cardinals broke up no pass.

Little running from Kyler Murray

Murray did not have a single rushing attempt for the first three quarters, the first time in his career that had happened. He ended up with two rushes for eight yards.

The Rams are a disciplined defense. The lanes were not open.

Lots of Hollywood

Marquise Brown had a career-high 14 receptions for 140 yards. Part of the game plan was to target him when he was not covered by Rams cornerback Jalen Ramsey. He could have had more, too.

Some frustration setting in

The talking points were the same. They spoke of execution after the game. They have to make plays. However, some were clearly frustrated.

Cornerback Byron Murphy and running back James Conner, both with reporters waiting for them to dress to interview them, walked right by them without looking at them and left.

Long drives, but no finishing

Normally, seeing a team possess the ball on offense and have long drive is a good thing.

After the Cardinals had three three-and-outs in four drives and picked up one first down, they had drives of 19, 8, 16, 12 and 17 plays.

The problem is they only got four field goals and one turnover on downs.

They ran 81 offensive plays to the Rams’ 46 and won time of possession but it wasn’t enough because the drives didn’t end in the end zone.

Too many almost plays

Collins almost sacked Stafford on third down, which would have ended a drive that eventually went for the back-breaking touchdown.

Zach Ertz almost had a couple of catches.

Marquise Brown almost had a deep ball.

They almost sacked Stafford a couple of times.

Marco Wilson almost had an end-zone interception.

Turning a couple of those almost into actual production changes the outcome of the game.

