Takeaways from Alabama’s 26-20 win over Texas A&M

Despite their best efforts to give the game away via penalties, Nick Saban and the Alabama football team escaped College Station with a 26-20 win over Jimbo Fisher and the Texas A&M Aggies.

After trailing 17-10 at the half, Alabama came out and dominated the third quarter, outscoring the Aggies 14-0 to take a 24-17 lead into the fourth quarter. Both offenses would stall out in the fourth quarter as the Tide squeaked out the much-needed road victory.

As the heart rates of the Crimson Tide faithful begin to slow down, let’s look at the top five takeaways from Alabama’s SEC victory over Texas A&M.

Pre-snap penalties continue to be an issue

Texas A&M obviously has a tremendous home-field advantage but Alabama’s nine pre-snap penalties are totally unacceptable. This has been an ongoing issue for the past couple of seasons and simply has to be corrected.

Jermaine Burton and Isaiah Bond come through

Wide receivers Jermaine Burton and Isaiah Bond came through for the Alabama offense when they needed it the most. The duo combined for 16 catches for 293 yards and three touchdowns. If they can continue that type of production, the Alabama offense could become dangerous.

Injuries steal some of the joy of victory

Alabama had two stars exited Saturday’s contest with injuries. Senior defensive back Malachi Moore, and punter James Burnip both missed a large portion of the contest, and their health in the future will be critical for the Crimson Tide. Moore is Alabama’s signal caller in the backend and Burnip is arguably the best punter in the SEC.

Defensive front dominates

The performance of the Alabama defensive front was spectacular on Saturday. Tim Keenan. Justin Eboigbe, Dallas Turner, and Chris Braswell all played extremely well and made things difficult for Aggies QB Max Johnson. Alabama combined for 5 sacks but had plenty of other pressures throughout the contest.

Jalen Milroe takes another step in the right direction

He wasn’t perfect but Jalen Milroe played the best game of his Alabama career and it was just what the doctor ordered. Milroe finished 21-33 for 321 yards and three touchdowns against one of the best defenses in the entire country. While there are still areas of improvement needed for him, Milroe continues to make steps in the right direction.

