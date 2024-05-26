Tadej Pogačar glides to overall victory at Giro d'Italia

Slovenian cyclist Tadej Pogacar of Team UAE Emirates celebrates on the podium with the trophy after the 21st and last stage of the 107th Giro d'Italia cycling race, 125km from Rome to Rome. Gian Mattia D'alberto/LaPresse via ZUMA Press/dpa

Slovenian cyclist Tadej Pogačar on Sunday won the Giro d'Italia by a wide margin in his first attempt.

The 25-year-old finished almost 10 minutes ahead Daniel Martinez of Colombia in the final overall standings.

Third place went to Welshman Geraint Thomas, who climbed onto the podium one day after his 38th birthday.

The final 21st stage was won by Belgian Tim Merlier. The 31-year-old came out on top ahead of Italy's Jonathan Milan in the mass finish at the Colosseum in Rome. Both Merlier and Milan won three stages.

Only Pogačar secured more victories than the duo with six stage wins at this year's Giro, which started three weeks ago in Turin.

Italian cyclist Tiberi Antonio of Team Bahrain -Victorius celebrates on the podium with white jersey after the 21st and last stage of the 107th Giro d'Italia cycling race, 125km from Rome to Rome. Gian Mattia D'alberto/LaPresse via ZUMA Press/dpa

Slovenian cyclist Tadej Pogacar of Team UAE Emirates celebrates on the finish line of the 21st and last stage of the 107th Giro d'Italia cycling race, 125km from Rome to Rome. Gian Mattia D'alberto/LaPresse via ZUMA Press/dpa