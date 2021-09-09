T.J. Watt overruled his own agents to get Steelers deal done

Steelers edge-rusher T.J. Watt moves with a quickness. That’s how the 2017 first-round pick out of Wisconsin compiled a league-high 15 sacks in 2020, along with 27 quarterback hits and 33 quarterback hurries. Watt also understands leverage, which is how he’s able to make plays like this.

"Oh, there's T.J. Watt outside? Aligning further outside after we motion the tight end to that side? Yeah, we're still hosed." pic.twitter.com/dqOwbHUlDk — Doug Farrar ✍ (@NFL_DougFarrar) June 22, 2021

Watt’s penchant for quickness and leverage apparently expedited his monster contract extension with the Steelers, which makes him the highest-paid defensive player in football. Watt and the team agreed to a deal worth $112 million and $80 million guaranteed over four years, and per ESPN’s Adam Schefter, it was Watt who broke the logjam.

Steelers’ OLB T.J. Watt overruled his agents who believed they could get more money today, marched into the office of Steelers president Art Rooney and told him they had a deal. Then the NFL’s new highest-paid defensive player excused himself and announced he had to go work out. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 9, 2021

Watt will take the field against the Bills this Sunday, and with a Steelers secondary in flux, Watt will have to be at his best to counter Josh Allen and his cadre of receivers.