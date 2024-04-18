Syracuse receiver Damien Alford transfers to Utah

Syracuse wide receiver Damien Alford (5) runs with the ball during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Wake Forest in Syracuse, N.Y., Saturday, Nov. 25, 2023. | Adrian Kraus

The Utes are on the board in the spring transfer portal.

After four Utah players — center Kolinu’u Faaiu, safety Briton Allen, receiver Sidney Mbanasor and linebacker Shay O’Kelly — entered their names into the portal to transfer from Utah, the Utes have picked up their first commitment.

On Wednesday, Syracuse receiver Damien Alford announced that he is choosing to continue his college career at Utah.

The 6-foot-5, 210-pound senior was Syracuse’s leading receiver last year with 33 receptions for 610 yards and three touchdowns. He’s a deep threat — his 19.2 yards per catch over his career ranks tenth in school history — and he has great size for the position.

Near the end of spring camp, receivers coach Alvis Whitted said that he’s always looking to improve his position group, and he appears to have done so with the addition of Alford.

“Always looking to find ways to improve our football team and the position group,” Whitted said. “I do think that it continues to breed competition so no one gets comfortable and guys are on the up and up and the mindset of, ‘Hey, I got to stay on top of my game at all times.’”

Alford could instantly compete for playing time in a Utah receivers room that features Dorian Singer, Money Parks, Mycah Pittman, Munir McClain and Daidren Zipperer.