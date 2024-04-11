Syracuse Mets: Mark Vientos homers again, Christian Scott impresses with 10 strikeouts in win

The Syracuse Mets beat the Worcester Red Sox on Wednesday night, 3-2, as Mark Vientos homered for the second time in five days and Christian Scott recorded 10 strikeouts with just one earned run.

After his seven-game hitting streak ended on April 8 against Worcester, Vientos picked it back up by hitting his third home run of the season in the bottom of the first inning. Vientos ended the night 1-for-3 with two RBI and a strikeout. He is now hitting .306 with a 1.016 OPS over 10 games this year.

Vientos drove in Luisangel Acuna on the two-run homer, as the 22-year-old led off the inning with his first triple of the year. Acuna finished the game 1-for-4 with two strikeouts. The infielder has struggled early on, hitting just .143 over 42 at-bats.

Scott bounced back from a rough first start back on April 4 when he allowed three runs on five hits over only four innings of work. The 24-year-old struck out 10 batters in 5.0 IP, allowing just one run on two hits with a walk. It's his second career game with double-digit strikeouts and one shy of his personal-best of 11 strikeouts (Aug. 5, 2023 with Double-A Binghamton).