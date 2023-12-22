Syracuse embarrasses football program in Boca Raton Bowl drubbing

The poster child for contracting bowl games is the Boca Raton Bowl in 2023.

USF throttled Syracuse, 45-0, on Thursday and it was worse than the score indicates.

Thanks to the transfer portal, one Orange quarterback wore No. 89, Dan Villari. He started his career at Michigan before arriving in Central New York as a tight end, hence the number.

Villari was 4-of-11 for 55 yards in the rout. He did add 37 rushing yards.

Syracuse was a comedy of errors in a 45-0 loss to USF in the Boca Raton Bowl. 🍊🔨pic.twitter.com/bmBp76GwyT — College Sports Only (@CollegeSportsO) December 22, 2023

The Orange were 1-of-17 on third down. They were outgained 407-159.

They had 20 rushing yards on 41 attempts after sacks were factored.

There were four turnovers.

Unfortunately, Syracuse did win the time of possession battle: 30:06-29:54.

School administrators did Dino Babers a favor by letting him go.

New coach Dino Brown, who comes from Georgia, had to be shellshocked after watching what his Dawgs have done over the past few years.

Story originally appeared on Touchdown Wire