Sweet 16 schedule has Iowa, Caitlin Clark 'driving through the smoke' with eyes on title

IOWA CITY — Although the concept is a common one weaved into a variety of motivational phrases, implementing it doesn't always come as easy. It's one thing to hammer home pushing through adversity in a team meeting or media interview. It's another to execute those words when season-ending tension comes closing in.

"We've been preaching 'Drive through the smoke,' " Iowa guard Gabbie Marshall said, "and that's really what we've leaned on."

While that mantra can be applied, really, to the entire season full of unprecedented distractions, Caitlin Clark's drive for the all-time Division I scoring record, praise and attention for the program, it needed to be streamlined without issue Monday night as another uncomfortable NCAA Tournament game unfolded at Carver-Hawkeye Arena.

The fact Iowa did adds yet another productive experience to a pile already full of them. The Hawkeyes' 64-54 win over West Virginia — which has them off to the Sweet 16 in the Albany 2 regional — may have generated more smoke to drive through than Iowa hoped for. However, this taxing second-round affair likely offered a preview of what's ahead as the postseason intensifies.

"It's only going to get harder from here," Marshall said after Monday's win. "We know that. But I think when you're in those moments, you can learn a lot from them. We can go back and look at all of our mistakes.

Iowa Hawkeyes guard Caitlin Clark (22) reacts after a basket in a second-round NCAA Tournament game between Iowa and West Virginia on Monday.

"Just keep pushing through anything that's thrown our way in a game — whether it's the refs making a bad call we don't agree with or missing shots or fouling or whatever. We say it to each other a little bit during huddles, just drive through the smoke."

There will be plenty of smoke waiting in Albany. The first test comes at 2:30 p.m. Saturday inside MVP Arena, where the top-seeded Hawkeyes will get a postseason rematch from a season ago with No. 5 seed Colorado. Of all the Sweet 16 games on tap this weekend, only South Carolina is a bigger favorite than Iowa. The outside world will expect a resounding Hawkeyes victory, as was the case entering Monday night.

Elsewhere in Albany ample distractions are waiting to pounce. Along with the usual chaos that comes when Clark goes anywhere, chatter about a potential LSU rematch in the Elite Eight will hit the Hawkeyes the moment they enter the building. Last season's national championship game between these two still ignites conversations nearly a calendar year later. Navigating through hypothetical hype is crucial for Iowa until the matchup actually materializes.

That's because the alternative is no less daunting. No. 2 seed UCLA will get the first crack at the Tigers in Albany at noon to start Saturday's doubleheader, hoping to spoil the storyline many are craving. The Bruins toyed with a No. 1 seed most of the season inside a loaded Pac-12 conference before stumbling in their conference tournament. Handling UCLA's size and versatility could easily become Iowa's Elite Eight task.

None of it matters, though, if Colorado isn't conquered. The Buffaloes led Iowa at halftime last season in Seattle and stayed right with the Hawkeyes into the third quarter before another Clark onslaught squashed any upset chance. Several of Colorado's key players are back again this season hunting a different outcome.

Whether it wants to or not, Iowa will know who's potentially waiting for it in the Elite Eight ahead of Saturday's tip. The Hawkeyes may even pass or hear the winning jubilation inside the bowels of MVP Arena. More smoke that'll try to cloud what Iowa's top objective is.

"We don't have to say anything crazy. It doesn't have to be some inspirational message," Iowa guard Kate Martin said. "We know what we need to do and we're staying mission-focused, locked in. Have a next-play mentality for every single play. That shows our maturity and our veteran-led group."

The Hawkeyes have touted that all year, and rightfully so. Iowa couldn't have had a better trial run for NCAA Tournament intensity than they did in the regular season, where every game felt like a monumental showdown with external elements to handle.

The Hawkeyes don't need to deliberately emphasize how experienced they are to each other behind closed doors; more so let what has been acquired work organically in elevating confidence across the board. Undoubtedly, the second-round drama faced against Creighton and Georgia the last two years made a difference Monday night. Once the Hawkeyes land in Albany, the second-weekend familiarity they gained last season should come rushing back.

"When you're in situations and you can use that experience to fall back on," Iowa coach Lisa Bluder said, "we're going to use that wherever we can."

Then we'll see who's still standing when the smoke clears.

"No game is going to be perfect," Marshall said, "and we know that.

"Just keep driving through the smoke."

