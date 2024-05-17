Swans release three as Paterson talks continue

Jamie Paterson (left) is the only Swansea player whose contract expires this summer whose future is to be decided, with Przemyslaw Placheta (second left), Nathanael Ogbeta (second right) and Liam Walsh (right) all leaving the club [Getty Images]

Swansea City have released midfielder Liam Walsh and winger Przemyslaw Placheta, but are in talks over a new deal with Jamie Paterson.

Walsh, 26, departs after scoring two goals in 34 appearances during a three-year spell at Swansea which has been ruined by a succession of injuries.

Placheta, also 26, played 10 times for Swansea after joining on a free transfer from Championship rivals Norwich City in January.

Left-back Nathanael Ogbeta, who is on loan at Bolton Wanderers, has also been released.

But negotiations continue with Paterson, who was one of Swansea’s better attacking players during a difficult 2023-24 campaign.

The 32-year-old has scored 17 goals in 109 appearances since joining the Swans following his release by Bristol City in 2021.

Swansea head coach Luke Williams wants to keep attacking midfielder Paterson, a gifted player who is a proven performer at Championship level.

Williams has been keen to retain his experienced players this summer, with veterans Kyle Naughton and Joe Allen already committing to new deals, but it remains to be seen whether Swansea can reach an agreement with Paterson.

Williams is also an admirer of Walsh and Placheta, but it appears both players’ injury records have counted against them.

Walsh has shown flashes of his class in a Swansea shirt, but has managed only 10 league starts for the club.

Placheta, meanwhile, missed the back-end of the 2023-24 campaign with a hamstring injury.

Ogbeta’s exit is no shock, given that he has made only three Swansea appearances since joining from Shrewsbury Town in January 2022.

Swansea have taken up an option to extend 21-year-old midfielder Azeem Abdulai's contract, meaning he is tied to the club until the summer of 2026.

Young striker Josh Thomas' deal has been extended until 2025, while defender Richard Faakye has been offered a new contract.

Scholars Sammy Henia-Kamau, Jack Fanning, Yori Griffith and Arthur Parker have been offered first professional deals.

But Lewis Webb, Ben Blythe, Josh Carey, Ruben Davies, Kian Jenkins, Kai Ludvigsen, Archie Matthews, Lincoln McFayden, Remy Mitchell, Joe Thomas, Charlie Veevers, Jack Cooper, Rohan Davies, Ewan Griffiths and Cameron Llewellyn have all been released.