Sutton's predictions: Arsenal v Chelsea

[BBC]

Chris Sutton is making predictions for every Premier League game this season against a variety of guests. For this week's matches on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday, he takes on actor Zack Morris, star of new thriller film Jericho Ridge.

Sutton's prediction: 2-1

Arsenal bounced back from a bad week really well against Wolves on Saturday and won comfortably, but Chelsea put in a good performance too despite losing their FA Cup semi-final to Manchester City.

This feels like a really dangerous game for the Gunners, and the rivalry between the two clubs is going to be a big factor as well.

Chelsea probably should have beaten them at Stamford Bridge in October but let a two-goal lead slip late on.

They are making progress under Mauricio Pochettino but they still have a habit of shooting themselves in the foot like they did that day.

So, I am backing Arsenal to find a way of winning this one - although again it is going to be extremely close.

Zack's prediction: 1-2

I've got some family and friends who are Arsenal fans, so I am going to annoy them and say Chelsea will win.

You can read the rest of the predictions here