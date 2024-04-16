Surviving the grind: United's Nava eager for long-awaited return

Apr. 15—Cristian Nava's career with New Mexico United has been all about comebacks.

He's hoping the next one will be his last.

Nava, the 20-year-old Albuquerque native with dazzling soccer skills, could make his long-awaited season debut Tuesday when United hosts the Lubbock Matadors for a third-round U.S. Open Cup match at Rio Rancho High School. There are no guarantees he'll get into the game, but Nava has been medically cleared and is available for selection for the first time in more than a year.

That in itself is a big deal. Nava suffered a torn ACL in his left knee during a friendly against the University of Washington early last season at St. Pius X High School. He played just one game prior to the injury and knew right away his 2023 season might be over.

"I think it was just instant fear," Nava said. "You hear about it happening to other players and it's always in the back of your head. Just hearing that one pop, I kind of knew inside it was serious."

Getting back on the pitch has been a frustrating grind for Nava, who hoped to be cleared and ready for United's season opener this season. It didn't happen.

NMU's speedy forward/midfielder returned to training on more than one occasion only to suffer setbacks in his rehab. He did not play in the preseason and has been on the club's injured list with a "lower body" issue for each of United's first five regular-season matches. Coach Eric Quill offered little in terms of updates during his weekly media updates except to say that Nava wasn't ready.

That changed a few days before New Mexico's 3-2 win over El Paso Locomotive at Isotopes Park. After his weekly media conference, Quill smiled and mentioned that Nava was back in training and getting close.

The next step came last week when NMU announced that Nava is available for selection. Will he play Tuesday? Quill declined to tip his hand.

"Cristian has done an amazing job these last few months to expedite his return," Quill said. "The type of injury he had takes a psychological toll as well as a physical one and he's really worked to overcome it.

"We'll see how he is Tuesday and make a decision," Quill added, "but if you don't see him Tuesday, you will very soon."

Nava's teammates are eager to see him back in action.

"We need him," goalkeeper Alex Tambakis said. "He's a great player and he makes us a better team. I've seen him working really, really hard on and on off the field during his rehab. I can't wait to see him back out there."

It's been something of a rare sight.

After becoming the first player to rise from United's academy and earn a first-team contract, Nava missed eight games with an ankle injury midway through his first full season in 2022. He signed a contract extension after that campaign but has played just one official match since.

It's been beyond frustrating for Nava, whose speed and skills make him an instant difference-maker.

"I think the hardest part was having to go to practice and not being able to do anything," Nava said. "I always want to be around the guys even if I'm just there for (physical therapy) or whatever. But I'm a competitive person. I always want to get out there and jump into it."

Nava is trying to remain patient, but he'd like nothing better than to jump into action Tuesday in Rio Rancho. United's next home appearance comes on May 11, after three straight matches on the road.

"It'll be fun just to be in uniform again in front of our fans," Nava said. "If an opportunity to play presents itself, I'll make the most of it. If not, I'll keep working hard to be ready for the next game. I'm almost there now — finally."