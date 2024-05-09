Superior announces 2024 Hall of Fame class

May 8—SUPERIOR — The Superior Academic and Athletic Hall of Fame will welcome 12 more individuals and one team to its hallowed hall.

The School District of Superior community has voted, and on Oct. 4, the Class of 2024 will be recognized during the Superior High School Spartan homecoming football game. The high school will host a banquet Oct. 5.

Those being honored include Paul Zollver, Daniel Singer, Jack Teske, Kaitlin Heinen, Logan Carpenter, Ross Kennelly, Mike Stack, Justin Craker, Mike Sislo, the 1988 SHS Football Team, Jason Kalin, Mel Mattson and Mike Goglin.

"I have personally worked with a few of these Spartans and I can't be more excited," said Ella Olson, activities and athletic director. "They have made significant contributions on and off the field. They have paved the way for current Spartans. Congratulations to everyone who is entering the Hall of Fame."

The recipients were recently notified, and the district is in the process of planning out the ceremony. For questions or more information, contact the Superior High School Activities Office at 715-394-8720.