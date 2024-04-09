Super Grip named title sponsor of NHRA Thunder Valley Nationals

BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) – A new title sponsor of the NHRA Thunder Valley Nationals at the Bristol Dragway has been announced.

On Tuesday, the Dragway and NHRA officials announced Super Grip had entered into a multi-year partnership agreement. The partnership names Super Grip as the entitlement sponsor for the NHRA Thunder Valley Nationals.

Super Grip is a Piney Flats-based tire manufacturer. The company was established in 1984 and creates tires for a variety of vehicles and equipment.

“We are thrilled to partner with a progressive company like Super Grip to bring the fans in this area, also Super Grip’s hometown, the tradition-rich Super Grip NHRA Thunder Valley Nationals,” Jerry Caldwell, president and general manager of Bristol Motor Speedway and Bristol Dragway, said in a news release. “The Super Grip NHRA Thunder Valley Nationals promises to deliver our guests a sensory experience like no other.”

Super Grip CEO Scott Whitney said the company looks forward to helping create a memorable experience for racing fans at the Dragway.

“The legendary Bristol Dragway creates lasting memories literally every few seconds for their guests, so our business philosophies mesh together very well, and that makes this partnership a perfect fit,” Whitney said.

The Bristol Dragway will host the Super Grip NHRA Thunder Valley Nationals on June 7-9. Tickets are available online.

