Super Bowl single-game records: Will any of these marks be broken in Super Bowl 57?
With 10 Super Bowl appearances, Tom Brady has made his mark on the game's history, setting a plethora of individual records.
Brady, who made 10 Super Bowl appearances with the New England Patriots and Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and Pro Football Hall of Famer Jerry Rice – who appeared in four Super Bowls during his career with the San Francisco 49ers and Oakland Raiders – hold multiple standards in the NFL's annual championship showcase.
From a team perspective, Brady's New England Patriots and Rice's San Francisco 49ers figure prominently.
Here are notable individual and team single-game Super Bowl records:
INDIVIDUAL SUPER BOWL RECORDS
Offense
Most passing yards: 505 – Tom Brady, New England Patriots, Super Bowl LII
Longest pass: 85 yards (TD) – Jake Delhomme, Carolina Panthers, Super Bowl XXXVIII
Most pass attempts: 62 – Tom Brady, New England Patriots, Super Bowl LI
Fewest pass attempts: 7 – Bob Griese, Miami Dolphins, Super Bowl VI
Most pass completions: 43 – Tom Brady, New England Patriots, Super Bowl LI
Most passing touchdowns: 6 – Steve Young, San Francisco 49ers, Super Bowl XXIX
Most passes intercepted: 5 – Rich Gannon, Oakland Raiders, Super Bowl XXXVII
Passer rating: 150.9 – Phil Simms, New York Giants, Super Bowl XXI
Most rushing yards: 204 – Timmy Smith, Washington, Super Bowl XXII
Most rushing attempts: 38 – John Riggins, Washington, Super Bowl XVII
Longest rush: 75 yards (TD) – Willie Parker, Pittsburgh Steelers, Super Bowl XL
Most rushing touchdowns: 3 – Terrell Davis, Denver Broncos, Super Bowl XXXII
Most receiving yards: 215 – Jerry Rice, San Francisco 49ers, Super Bowl XXIII
Most receptions: 14 – James White, New England Patriots, Super Bowl LI
Most receiving touchdowns: 3 (tie) – Jerry Rice, San Francisco 49ers, Super Bowl XXIX; Jerry Rice, San Francisco 49ers, Super Bowl XXIV
Longest reception: 85 yards (TD) – Muhsin Muhammad, Carolina Panthers, Super Bowl XXXVIII
Most touchdowns: 3 (tie) – James White, New England Patriots, Super Bowl LI; Terrell Davis, Denver Broncos, Super Bowl XXXII; Jerry Rice, San Francisco 49ers, Super Bowl XXIX; Ricky Watters, San Francisco 49ers, Super Bowl XXIX; Jerry Rice, San Francisco 49ers, Super Bowl XXIV; Roger Craig, San Francisco 49ers, Super Bowl XIX
Most points scored: 20 – James White, New England Patriots, Super Bowl LI
Defense
Most sacks: 3 (tie) – Grady Jarrett, Atlanta Falcons, Super Bowl LI; Kony Ealy, Carolina Panthers, Super Bowl 50; Darnell Dockett, Arizona Cardinals, Super Bowl XLIII; Reggie White, Green Bay Packers, Super Bowl XXXI
Most interceptions: 3 – Rod Martin, Oakland Raiders, Super Bowl XV
Most interceptions returned for TD: 2 – Dwight Smith, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Super Bowl XXXVII
Most safeties: 1 – Cliff Avril, Seattle Seahawks, Super Bowl XLVIII; Chris Culliver, San Francisco 49ers, Super Bowl XLVII; Bruce Smith, Buffalo Bills, Super Bowl XXV; George Martin, New York Giants, Super Bowl XXI; Henry Waechter, Chicago Bears, Super Bowl XX; Reggie Harrison, Pittsburgh Steelers, Super Bowl X; Dwight White, Pittsburgh Steelers, Super Bowl IX
Longest interception return for TD: 100 yards – James Harrison, Pittsburgh Steelers, Super Bowl XLIII
Special teams
Longest kickoff return TD: 108 yards – Jacoby Jones, Baltimore Ravens, Super Bowl XLVII
Most kickoff return yards: 244 – Andre Coleman, San Diego Chargers, Super Bowl XXIX
Longest punt return: 61 yards – Jordan Norwood, Denver Broncos, Super Bowl 50
Most punt return yards: 90 yards – Desmond Howard, Green Bay Packers, Super Bowl XXXI
Most field goals: 4 (tie) – Don Chandler, Green Bay Packers, Super Bowl II; Ray Wesching, San Francisco 49ers, Super Bowl XVI
Longest field goal: 54 yards – Steve Christie, Buffalo Bills, Super Bowl XXVIII
Most punts: 11 – Brad Maynard, New York Giants, Super Bowl XXXV
Longest punt: 65 yards – Johnny Hekker, Los Angeles Rams, Super Bowl LIII
TEAM SUPER BOWL RECORDS
Most total yards gained: 603 – New England Patriots, Super Bowl LII
Fewest yards gained: 119 – Minnesota Vikings, Super Bowl IX
Most points: 55 – San Francisco 49ers, Super Bowl XXIV
Fewest points: 3 – Los Angeles Rams, Super Bowl LIII; Miami Dolphins, Super Bowl VI
Most points scored by both teams: 75 – San Francisco 49ers (49) and San Diego Chargers (26), Super Bowl XXIX
Fewest points scored by both teams: 16 – New England Patriots (13) and Los Angeles Rams (3), Super Bowl LIII
Most points in a single quarter: 35 – Washington, second quarter of Super Bowl XXII
Largest margin of victory: 45 points – San Francisco 49ers, Super Bowl XXIV
Largest comeback: 25 points – New England Patriots, Super Bowl LI
Most touchdowns: 8 – San Francisco 49ers, Super Bowl XXIV
Source: NFL Fact & Record Book.
