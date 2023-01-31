Super Bowl single-game records: Will any of these marks be broken in Super Bowl 57?

With 10 Super Bowl appearances, Tom Brady has made his mark on the game's history, setting a plethora of individual records.

Brady, who made 10 Super Bowl appearances with the New England Patriots and Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and Pro Football Hall of Famer Jerry Rice – who appeared in four Super Bowls during his career with the San Francisco 49ers and Oakland Raiders – hold multiple standards in the NFL's annual championship showcase.

From a team perspective, Brady's New England Patriots and Rice's San Francisco 49ers figure prominently.

Here are notable individual and team single-game Super Bowl records:

INDIVIDUAL SUPER BOWL RECORDS

Offense

Most passing yards: 505 – Tom Brady, New England Patriots, Super Bowl LII

Longest pass: 85 yards (TD) – Jake Delhomme, Carolina Panthers, Super Bowl XXXVIII

Most pass attempts: 62 – Tom Brady, New England Patriots, Super Bowl LI

Fewest pass attempts: 7 – Bob Griese, Miami Dolphins, Super Bowl VI

Most pass completions: 43 – Tom Brady, New England Patriots, Super Bowl LI

Most passing touchdowns: 6 – Steve Young, San Francisco 49ers, Super Bowl XXIX

Most passes intercepted: 5 – Rich Gannon, Oakland Raiders, Super Bowl XXXVII

Passer rating: 150.9 – Phil Simms, New York Giants, Super Bowl XXI

Most rushing yards: 204 – Timmy Smith, Washington, Super Bowl XXII

Most rushing attempts: 38 – John Riggins, Washington, Super Bowl XVII

Longest rush: 75 yards (TD) – Willie Parker, Pittsburgh Steelers, Super Bowl XL

Most rushing touchdowns: 3 – Terrell Davis, Denver Broncos, Super Bowl XXXII

Most receiving yards: 215 – Jerry Rice, San Francisco 49ers, Super Bowl XXIII

Most receptions: 14 – James White, New England Patriots, Super Bowl LI

Most receiving touchdowns: 3 (tie) – Jerry Rice, San Francisco 49ers, Super Bowl XXIX; Jerry Rice, San Francisco 49ers, Super Bowl XXIV

Longest reception: 85 yards (TD) – Muhsin Muhammad, Carolina Panthers, Super Bowl XXXVIII

Most touchdowns: 3 (tie) – James White, New England Patriots, Super Bowl LI; Terrell Davis, Denver Broncos, Super Bowl XXXII; Jerry Rice, San Francisco 49ers, Super Bowl XXIX; Ricky Watters, San Francisco 49ers, Super Bowl XXIX; Jerry Rice, San Francisco 49ers, Super Bowl XXIV; Roger Craig, San Francisco 49ers, Super Bowl XIX

Most points scored: 20 – James White, New England Patriots, Super Bowl LI

Defense

Most sacks: 3 (tie) – Grady Jarrett, Atlanta Falcons, Super Bowl LI; Kony Ealy, Carolina Panthers, Super Bowl 50; Darnell Dockett, Arizona Cardinals, Super Bowl XLIII; Reggie White, Green Bay Packers, Super Bowl XXXI

Most interceptions: 3 – Rod Martin, Oakland Raiders, Super Bowl XV

Most interceptions returned for TD: 2 – Dwight Smith, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Super Bowl XXXVII

Most safeties: 1 – Cliff Avril, Seattle Seahawks, Super Bowl XLVIII; Chris Culliver, San Francisco 49ers, Super Bowl XLVII; Bruce Smith, Buffalo Bills, Super Bowl XXV; George Martin, New York Giants, Super Bowl XXI; Henry Waechter, Chicago Bears, Super Bowl XX; Reggie Harrison, Pittsburgh Steelers, Super Bowl X; Dwight White, Pittsburgh Steelers, Super Bowl IX

Longest interception return for TD: 100 yards – James Harrison, Pittsburgh Steelers, Super Bowl XLIII

Special teams

Longest kickoff return TD: 108 yards – Jacoby Jones, Baltimore Ravens, Super Bowl XLVII

Most kickoff return yards: 244 – Andre Coleman, San Diego Chargers, Super Bowl XXIX

Longest punt return: 61 yards – Jordan Norwood, Denver Broncos, Super Bowl 50

Most punt return yards: 90 yards – Desmond Howard, Green Bay Packers, Super Bowl XXXI

Most field goals: 4 (tie) – Don Chandler, Green Bay Packers, Super Bowl II; Ray Wesching, San Francisco 49ers, Super Bowl XVI

Longest field goal: 54 yards – Steve Christie, Buffalo Bills, Super Bowl XXVIII

Most punts: 11 – Brad Maynard, New York Giants, Super Bowl XXXV

Longest punt: 65 yards – Johnny Hekker, Los Angeles Rams, Super Bowl LIII

TEAM SUPER BOWL RECORDS

Most total yards gained: 603 – New England Patriots, Super Bowl LII

Fewest yards gained: 119 – Minnesota Vikings, Super Bowl IX

Most points: 55 – San Francisco 49ers, Super Bowl XXIV

Fewest points: 3 – Los Angeles Rams, Super Bowl LIII; Miami Dolphins, Super Bowl VI

Most points scored by both teams: 75 – San Francisco 49ers (49) and San Diego Chargers (26), Super Bowl XXIX

Fewest points scored by both teams: 16 – New England Patriots (13) and Los Angeles Rams (3), Super Bowl LIII

Most points in a single quarter: 35 – Washington, second quarter of Super Bowl XXII

Largest margin of victory: 45 points – San Francisco 49ers, Super Bowl XXIV

Largest comeback: 25 points – New England Patriots, Super Bowl LI

Most touchdowns: 8 – San Francisco 49ers, Super Bowl XXIV

Source: NFL Fact & Record Book.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY Sports: List of NFL record holders heading into Super Bowl 2023